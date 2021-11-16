Aidia Studio proposes a mosque made of pointed-arch vaults in Preston

African cities are home to nearly half of Africa's population, and over the next 30 years, the continent's cities will be home to more than 950 million additional people. For example, Lagos, the capital of Nigeria and one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, will reach more than 32 million people by 2050. Yet the continent's cities and urban areas face major challenges: poverty, unemployment, substandard housing, and lack of basic services. However, African cities are also lands of beauty, diversity, and opportunity that can be enhanced through resilient and sustainable innovations. Indeed, building more sustainable and resilient African cities will enable changes in urban areas through concentrated economic activities, innovation, job creation, and empowerment; this will enable city dwellers to benefit from the potential of cities through social transformation, inclusion, and integration.

