House-hunt Berea: What’s on the market

(BEREA, KY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Berea-curious, take a look at these listings today:

109 Washington Avenue, Berea, 40403 2 Beds 2 Baths | $157,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,034 Square Feet | Built in 1959

Adorable move-in ready dollhouse just steps from Berea College and all that downtown Berea has to offer! This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath home has everything you've been looking for. You'll love all the natural light, laminate flooring, extra dining area/breakfast nook, and the updated kitchen with stainless appliances, white cabinets, and bright tile flooring. The primary bedroom has a large ensuite with tile flooring, large vanity, and extra storage closet. The home was completely renovated by the previous owner and all major systems were replaced in 2020, including new roof, HVAC, windows, flooring, paint, kitchen and baths and so much more! You'll also have plenty of room with the large storage shed in the backyard. Come see this home for yourself!

For open house information, contact Ashley Whitworth, Milestone Realty Consultants at 859-245-1179

1209 Ballard Court, Berea, 40403 4 Beds 3 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,250 Square Feet | Built in 1999

Look no further, this spacious, 4 bed, 3 bath, with 2 separate laundry rooms, (one on each floor) with lots of recent updates, is the one you've been looking for!Recent updates include, Roof, Vinyl Siding, HVAC, all in the last 4 years, (per seller). And just in the last couple of months, seller as put hardwood flooring in all the upstairs, and new kitchen countertops. This home has some special features, one being, downstairs there's a large family room with a bedroom off of it, as well as a full bath, and another washer and dryer hookup! This would make a great mother in law suite, or a private space for the older kids! On the back of the house, is a HUGE, 3 tier deck, just made for entertaining! The garage is oversized as well, with 750sqft, (per PVA). In the back yard, there's a really nice storage building, and off to the side are 4 large planter boxes, great for growing vegetables or herbs! Seller is willing to give a $3,000 Appliance Allowance at Closing, so you can choose the appliances you want! How great is that! Call me today to schedule your own private tour!

For open house information, contact Bill VanWinkle, Joyce Marcum Realty at 859-624-0088

301 Kenway Drive, Berea, 40403 3 Beds 1 Bath | $144,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,425 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Home by Christmas! Check out this awesome 3 Bedroom home in the heart of Berea. This home is move in ready and had new windows installed in 2019. Energy efficient electric furnace and central air plus baseboard heaters still installed as a back up heat source if you choose. Easy care one level home has plenty of storage plus a 480 square foot detached garage with electric for all your hobbies or toys. The level yard is partially fenced with a welcoming gazebo out back for BBQ's and entertaining. Minutes to everything in an established neighborhood. Hurry before its gone!

For open house information, contact David Pennington, Realty World Adams & Associates at 859-314-7878

101 Cherry Rd Court, Berea, 40403 4 Beds 2 Baths | $219,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,740 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful Brick & Wood finish Ranch on a Corner Lot in a very desirable location in the heart of Berea City Limits. This Home features 4 Bedrooms, 2 Full Bathrooms, Hardwood Flooring, Tile and brand new Carpet in the Bedrooms. Within blocks of Dining, Shopping & I-75! Within minutes to the City Parks & Pool! Berea is known for its Artisan Center and Berea College, great place to raise a family!

For open house information, contact Kimberly Dillon, RE/MAX Elite Realty at 859-408-7922