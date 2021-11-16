Take a look at these homes on the market in Blythe

(Blythe, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Blythe will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

320 Stewart Street, Blythe, 92225 6 Beds 4 Baths | $149,800 | Single Family Residence | 1,848 Square Feet | Built in 1989

Hard to find investment property. One building with two units, one is rented and the other is vacant and needs some repairs. Large three bedroom two bath units are sought after in the Blythe area at this time. Also located in the heart of Blythe. Current rent is $1,000.00 per month per unit.

For open house information, contact John Osborne, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

3589 W Wells Road, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $64,500 | 1,536 Square Feet | Built in 1990

Great. Move-In Ready manufactured home right on the golf course. This home features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, new flooring,, and a large living room with a fireplace. Spacious Master Suite with ensuite private bathroom. Open slider going out to porch with breath taking views of the golf course. Monthly Space rent is $490.00 includes access to the community pool.

For open house information, contact Summer Spraggins, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

298 N Acacia Street, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,303 Square Feet | Built in 1942

Great potential for home owner or investor. this 3 bedroom home has lots of room and an extra large lot. Not only do you have a 2 car garage but also includes RV parking. Call today before it's gone!

For open house information, contact John Osborne, Osborne Realty at 760-921-2121

473 N 3Rd Street, Blythe, 92225 3 Beds 2 Baths | $280,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,535 Square Feet | Built in 1947

Very nice house, big lot, Three bedrooms and two bathrooms

For open house information, contact IRMA TREJO, REALTY ONE GROUP WEST - CORONA at 951-547-8400