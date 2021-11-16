ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Plains, MO

Check out these homes on the West Plains market now

West Plains News Beat
West Plains News Beat
 6 days ago

(West Plains, MO) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in West Plains. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

929 Country Club Drive, West Plains, 65775

4 Beds 4 Baths | $294,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,196 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Very well kept 2 story home sitting over a full finished walkout basement. Brick, rock & vinyl siding. 4 bedrooms, 3 and a half baths, formal dining room, 3 fireplaces, 3 living areas, 2 laundry/utility areas, additional kitchen in basement, covered concrete front porch, rear partially covered deck, 2 car attached garage. Water line is already in place in the living area in the basement if you would like to add a wet bar. Owner had taken out the double ovens and the JennAire cooktop and just put in a free standing range but the wiring and exhaust is still there should you want to add them to your kitchen later on. Windows, vinyl siding, soffit & fascia have been updated recently. Owner also states that R-19 insulation is in the walls and R-37 is in the attic. Staircase from the main floor to the second story has been reconfigured for easier access. This property features beautiful landscaping and a beautiful hill top view of the country club in a prestigious neighborhood.

For open house information, contact Bonnie Setliff, Tooley Real Estate at 417-469-2316

1924 Christopher Street, West Plains, 65775

4 Beds 3 Baths | $234,900 | Single Family Residence | 3,048 Square Feet | Built in 1991

This one should be on your list to view! Extremely well maintained 4 bed 3 bath home on a large manicured corner lot in an excellent location and great neighborhood. The main floor features 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, semi open floor plan combining the living, dining and kitchen areas. The nearly full basement is all finished with its own kitchen, dining and living areas open to each other. Also a full bath and large bedroom that opens up to a patio area with beautiful landscaping and chain link fenced back yard. There is also a covered front concrete porch and a nice sized deck in the back to enjoy your cool evenings and quiet mornings. 2 car attached garage is also one of the features with this property as well as an 8 x12 storage/garden shed.

For open house information, contact Travis Tooley, Tooley Real Estate at 417-469-2316

1903 Kody, West Plains, 65775

3 Beds 2 Baths | $229,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,743 Square Feet | Built in 1995

LOT/HOME - Excellent condition, spacious, 2743 sq.ft. maintenance free home in Wayhaven subdivision. 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, large kitchen with breakfast nook, bar, lot of built-ins and separate dinning room. Spacious open living room and master bedroom. Chain link fenced-in back yard with back deck and a storage/playhouse. Priced $229,900.00.

For open house information, contact DORIS J. HARRIS, SELECT REAL ESTATE SERVICES at 417-255-0363

4348 County Road 2120, Pomona, 65789

1 Bed 1 Bath | $29,999 | Single Family Residence | 840 Square Feet | Built in 1970

This charming 1 bedroom and 1 bathroom home not even a minute from the highway would be a GREAT investment property/fixer-upper! The inside has a spacious living area with a kitchen/dining combo. Property is being sold as-is condition. Perfect for a person who wants to start acquiring property! Loads of potential and ready for you to take on!

For open house information, contact Evan M DeShong, Keller Williams at 417-883-4900

