Crescent City, CA

House-hunt Crescent City: What’s on the market

Crescent City News Watch
Crescent City News Watch
 6 days ago

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Crescent City area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Crescent City area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=078HtQ_0cyQOfUI00

145 Maple Tree, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Live in style! Beautiful custom built Craftsman home in a family friendly location; "Maple Tree Sub-division". Just like new, this turn key home features all the amenities. Kitchen with granite counter tops, laminate flooring in kitchen and dining areas, large vaulted living room with access to covered patio & fenced back yard. Tile floors and vanities in both bathrooms. Utility room includes washer and dryer. Two car garage has built in storage/cabs. Just short distance to beach, schools and downtown C C.

For open house information, contact DONNA ZORN, MING TREE REAL ESTATE at 707-464-9741

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210407)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=081YbI_0cyQOfUI00

7500 Lake Earl, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Take a look at this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that sits on a 1 ACRE parcel that could be a great mini FARM. Home is cute and very comfortable with WOOD accents. Upstairs primary suite has a JETTED tub and deck overlooking PASTURE land. Several decks, exercise pool with treadmill, garden areas, fruit trees, fenced area for the dogs and room to spread out. Detached 2 car garage has shop area, work out room & studio GUEST unit. Convenient location to Kellogg BEACH and the Smith River for FISHING.

For open house information, contact BECKY WATWOOD, MING TREE REAL ESTATE at 707-464-9741

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210401)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1XGibN_0cyQOfUI00

2550 Peveler, Crescent City, 95531

3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Cute home in a wonderful neighborhood. Open concept. New monitor heater. Large backyard.

For open house information, contact LORI COWAN, NORTH WOODS REALTY at 707-464-7355

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210360)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LAwXT_0cyQOfUI00

291 Cooper, Crescent City, 95531

4 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Charming older move in ready home. 4 bedrooms 2 baths with huge laundry room big enough for another bedroom, den or office. Hardwood floors throughout with vinyl in baths, kitchen & laundry.1 bedroom & bath down; 3 bedrooms & bath up. Some new vinyl windows, pellet stove & zonal heat. Detached single garage with extra room and storage. Get creative & make an ADU. Private rear yard with 2 large access gates for boats & RV. Nicely landscaped, walk to shopping, services & schools. Great for large family.

For open house information, contact DAVID FINIGAN, FINIGAN REAL ESTATE at 707-464-7367

Copyright © 2021 Del Norte Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DNAORCA-210411)

See more property details

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City News Watch

Crescent City, CA
ABOUT

With Crescent City News Watch, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

