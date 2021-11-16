House-hunt Crescent City: What’s on the market

(CRESCENT CITY, CA) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Crescent City area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Crescent City area:

145 Maple Tree, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $439,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Live in style! Beautiful custom built Craftsman home in a family friendly location; "Maple Tree Sub-division". Just like new, this turn key home features all the amenities. Kitchen with granite counter tops, laminate flooring in kitchen and dining areas, large vaulted living room with access to covered patio & fenced back yard. Tile floors and vanities in both bathrooms. Utility room includes washer and dryer. Two car garage has built in storage/cabs. Just short distance to beach, schools and downtown C C.

7500 Lake Earl, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,958 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Take a look at this updated 3 bedroom, 2 bath home that sits on a 1 ACRE parcel that could be a great mini FARM. Home is cute and very comfortable with WOOD accents. Upstairs primary suite has a JETTED tub and deck overlooking PASTURE land. Several decks, exercise pool with treadmill, garden areas, fruit trees, fenced area for the dogs and room to spread out. Detached 2 car garage has shop area, work out room & studio GUEST unit. Convenient location to Kellogg BEACH and the Smith River for FISHING.

2550 Peveler, Crescent City, 95531 3 Beds 2 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,200 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Cute home in a wonderful neighborhood. Open concept. New monitor heater. Large backyard.

291 Cooper, Crescent City, 95531 4 Beds 2 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,600 Square Feet | Built in 1920

Charming older move in ready home. 4 bedrooms 2 baths with huge laundry room big enough for another bedroom, den or office. Hardwood floors throughout with vinyl in baths, kitchen & laundry.1 bedroom & bath down; 3 bedrooms & bath up. Some new vinyl windows, pellet stove & zonal heat. Detached single garage with extra room and storage. Get creative & make an ADU. Private rear yard with 2 large access gates for boats & RV. Nicely landscaped, walk to shopping, services & schools. Great for large family.

