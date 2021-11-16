Homes for sale in Sheridan: New listings

(SHERIDAN, WY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Sheridan area:

2023 Skyview West Drive, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 3 Baths | $450,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,170 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW HOME CONSTRUCTION - Under Construction. Beautiful New 3 Bedroom/2 1/2 Bath, 2-Story Single Family Home, currently Under Construction, in a prime Sheridan location - Skyview West Subdivision. Convenient Location, Mountain View, Walking Path, and Shopping! Call Listing Agent or Listing Office for more information on this or any property in Skyview West.

1317 Bobwhite Court, Sheridan, 82801 4 Beds 4 Baths | $499,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,632 Square Feet | Built in 2012

Beautifully kept home in great proximity to Sheridan Memorial Hospital, Sheridan High School and the Cities walking path system. Located on a quiet cul-de-sac this homes well kept landscaping and exterior offers fantastic curb appeal. Inside you will find well laid out spaces including 4 Bedrooms, 3.5 Bathrooms and a spectacular entertaining space in the basement including a gorgeous custom wet bar. In addition, the main floor of this home was designed to be completely wheel chair friendly, including the zero entry threshold, secondary bedroom and ensuite bath. Offering Location, space and exterior appeal, this one is move in ready and sure to check the boxes!

1231 W 15Th Street, Sheridan, 82801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $95,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,731 Square Feet | Built in 1964

Make this a home again or start over.Good location with mature trees in county limits. This is a project but has potential for the right buyer. Property not eligible for financing-cash only and is being sold as.

1005 Beckton Avenue, Sheridan, 82801 2 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,306 Square Feet | Built in 1934

Many possibilities for this property call today for more information and to schedule your showing.

