Check out these homes on the Fallon market now

(Fallon, NV) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Fallon than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7410 Casey Rd, Fallon, 89406 2 Beds 1 Bath | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 744 Square Feet | Built in 1968

Being sold as is. Buyers agent to verify all information. BUYERS AGENT TO SHOW PRE-APPROVAL OR SHOW OF CASH PRIOR TO SHOWING.

For open house information, contact Jeana Cerini, Cowboy Country Realty at 775-623-6623

7430 Casey Rd, Fallon, 89406 3 Beds 2 Baths | $685,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,396 Square Feet | Built in 1974

GMC RANCH 50 ac. Ranch property, Greenhouse operation. 7 miles to town. 3 miles from the closest neighbor. HOUSE: 6000 sq. ft. ( Owner assessment ) - (2393 Assessors Office) 3 bedrooms, 2 full bathrooms (1 with shower, 1 with Jacuzzi bathtub) Walking closet. Office area. Small inside heated pool. Big kitchen w/ pantry. Dining /Living area with fire place. Big play room (50 x 100 ft.) Big back steel covered porch. 02 oil furnaces. 01 commercial swamp cooler SHOP: 50 x 100 ft. CAR PORT for 8 cars. GREENHOUSE : 50 x 100 FT. 7 chicken pens including 2 chicken houses. 5,000 sq. ft. fish pond Private, no neighbors. Private metal bridge certified for 25 tons. Security gate. Domestic Water well (65 ft. to gravel aquafer, new well pump: 2 inch's. Of water 24 hrs.) a day. Two big septic tanks. Installed commercial irrigation gate on V Canal. Canal water rights: 2 inch's. Of water 24 hrs. a day: $330.oo per year.

For open house information, contact Jeana Cerini, Cowboy Country Realty at 775-623-6623

626 N Broadway, Fallon, 89406 3 Beds 2 Baths | $289,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,415 Square Feet | Built in 1998

Home is Vacant and easy to Show !

For open house information, contact Jason Thompson, Century 21 Green Valley Realty at 775-423-8111

4694 Benson Lane, Fallon, 89406 2 Beds 2 Baths | $219,900 | Manufactured Home | 938 Square Feet | Built in 1988

There is full RV hook ups on the property. There is a lender that will do financing on this property.

For open house information, contact Loretta Serna, Berney Realty, LTD at 775-423-4230