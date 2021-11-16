ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deridder, LA

Take a look at these homes for sale in Deridder

Deridder Journal
Deridder Journal
 6 days ago

(Deridder, LA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Deridder will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

205 Branch Street, Deridder, 70634

2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 880 Square Feet | Built in 1960

INVESTORS!! This Cozy Cottage Style home has 2 bedrooms and 1 Bath, Dinning Room & Living Room with So Much Potential!! It has an Inviting Front Porch with a Wrap Around Planter! Sits on a nice lot coming into DeRidder. Property to be sold AS IS, Without Warranty & Guarantee. Seller will make No Repairs. In a Flood Zone X. All measurements are M/L.

For open house information, contact Angela Parks, FLAVIN REALTY at 337-478-8530

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=49hzXz_0cyQNXPZ00

1011 W 9Th Street, Deridder, 70634

3 Beds 1 Bath | $114,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,704 Square Feet | Built in 1950

Charming home ready for its new owners! Property features a brand-new roof, original hard wood floors and includes all appliances remaining. With a few cosmetic updates, this home has a lot of potential. Schedule your showing today!

For open house information, contact HALEY BONIN, FLAVIN REALTY at 337-478-8530

