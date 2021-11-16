ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Batesville, AR

Check out these houses for sale in Batesville

 6 days ago

(BATESVILLE, AR) Looking for a house in Batesville? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

Check out these listings from around the Batesville area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1TNsy4_0cyQNEt000

1890 Sun Valley Drive, Batesville, 72501

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,891 Square Feet | Built in None

Beautiful home on a corner lot in a nice quiet subdivision!! This home features 3 bedrooms and 2 baths, a single car garage, large dining room, back patio and a half acre of land. The exterior is all brick for low maintenance and there is lots of storage and closet space. The half acre of land is very well maintained with lots large shade trees and plenty of room to roam around. This will make a great family home as it is close to all the things Batesville has to offer. Don't miss out. Call today!!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07i4Q7_0cyQNEt000

476 E Boswell, Batesville, 72501

5 Beds 5 Baths | $299,900 | Single Family Residence | 6,441 Square Feet | Built in 1914

Welcome to Market 476 E Boswell Street of the School Subdivision in Batesville, Arkansas. Opportunity knocks at The Perrin-Rowlett Historic Estate, an American Foursquare established circa 1914 and former home to Essie's Gift Shop. Zoned for residential or commercial, this property would make a wonderful home, fabulous bed and breakfast, or retail development. The property spans a full city block and additionally holds an attached apartment, a carriage home, an outbuilding and .48 +/- acres.

