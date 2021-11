The Google Pixel 6 and 6 Pro are the most impressive phones yet from the company. However, just like the previous Pixels, these phones have a myriad of early issues that negatively impact the user experience. Among them, the device randomly auto-dialing contacts is easily the most annoying and frustrating one, especially when it happens in the middle of the night. Google Assistant's hotword detection feature was found to be the culprit since turning it off disabled the ghost-dialing problem of the new Pixels. Another temporary fix was to clear the Google app's settings and cache, but it only worked for about a day or so before the random outgoing calls started up again.

