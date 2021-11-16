On the hunt for a home in Keene? These houses are on the market

(Keene, NH) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Keene will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

47 Thompson Road, Walpole, 03608 5 Beds 4 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,000 Square Feet | Built in 1760

Truly one of a kind. Experience and own a part of NH history with 35+ years of passionate renovation and maintenance. Breathtaking scenic views, on a quiet non busy road, in desirable Walpole NH. The charm of New England attraction will be at your fingertips. Located a short drive from downtown Walpole, L.A. Burdick Handmade Chocolates, The Restaurant at Burdicks and Hooper Golf course. In-law suite beautifully remodeled above the garage, that is currently operating as a fully functional AirBnb! Each room is as unique as the property itself and must be seen in person to truly grasp and understand the pull of the land. Relax and find your peace with 5 acres of rolling meadow or sit by the trout pond in calm meditation. The attraction of this property is undeniable. Showings to begin 9/13/2021, with additional showings of In-law suite available only 9/27 through 9/30.

109 Newell Pond Road, Alstead, 03602 1 Bed 1 Bath | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 677 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Looking to relocate to a quiet simple life, this chalet property with windows toward the pond, is for you. With some vision and a little hard work(most materials are already there) you could turn this home into your own personal oasis. Enjoy the sun as it shines on your land all day. Take in the light and view of the pond through the large windows in the great room as well as the sitting area in the loft. One bedroom on the first floor with additional space upstairs in the loft. This fisherman's paradise(trout) has some amazing fishing all year round. Take in all of natures beauty while you canoe or kayak around the pond. Property is located near the end of a dead end road making it safer for children, pets and recreational toys. An additional abutting .25 acres is available for purchase MLS listing 4859938, Easy drive to Route 12, Route 10 and I91

25 Park Street, Keene, 03431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $269,250 | Single Family Residence | 1,788 Square Feet | Built in 1872

The quality of yesteryear with the modernity of the present, this home offers both. Located in a quiet Keene neighborhood, this home sits on a lot with a fully fenced in backyard and storage shed. Almost 1800 sq. ft. of living space provides for 3 bedrooms, one of which is on the first floor, 2 full baths, good sized living room, formal dining room and an up-dated kitchen with quality appliances. If you are looking for an in-home office space, with gigabit fiber already installed, or den having access to a bathroom and with access without going through the home, this is just for you. Quality features inside and outside: refinished wood floors, enerqy efficient windows with tilt in for easy cleaning, updated kitchen, modern baths, first floor laundry with stackable washer & dryer, vinyl siding for low maintenance and an architectural shingled roof. Back stairway allows access to attic for possible finishing another room. All this within walking distance to downtown shopping, library, and Ashuelot River Park. Home Warranty included. Move-In Ready, quick Closing Possible

43 Eastern Avenue, Keene, 03431 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Welcome home to this gorgeous craftsman style cape home in an adorable family friendly Keene neighborhood! So many desirable features in this home including a fully fenced yard, new (2020) furnace, updated plumbing and electrical, beautiful recently refinished hardwood flooring, fresh paint, and many new vinyl replacement windows just installed! Walking in you will find this sun filled home has so many bonus spaces including a walk-in kitchen pantry, adorable breakfast nook in addition to the dining room, light and bright office space off of the living room and a three season front porch for enjoying your morning coffee! Gorgeous high tin ceilings and a brand new low maintenance shower being installed in upstairs bathroom in the coming weeks. Care free living in this updated home. Furnace and new shower warranty transferable to new home owner! Delayed showings begin at the open house on Thursday, November 11th 2021 5-7pm.

