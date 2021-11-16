ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palmer, AK

These houses are for sale in Palmer

Palmer Today
 6 days ago

(PALMER, AK) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Palmer area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Take a look at these Palmer listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ryQiL_0cyQMS2900

369 N Chugach Street, Palmer, 99645

3 Beds 3 Baths | $349,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,628 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Brand new 3 bed, 2.5 bath, 2 car garage home. Open concept floor plan, kitchen with island opens up to dining and living area. Half bath downstairs. Master is located upstairs w/ vaulted ceiling, walk-in closet, bathroom w/ dual sinks & separate room for toilet & shower. two bedrooms located upstairs, laundry room, and second full bathroom w/ dual sinks.

For open house information, contact Samuel J Goldman, Alaska Built Real Estate at 907-631-5263

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3r83x6_0cyQMS2900

10414 Glenn Highway, Palmer, 99645

7 Beds 6 Baths | $1,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,700 Square Feet | Built in 2018

52 acres of beautiful Alaska living! Live in style in this large ranch w/ a walkout basement. 3 car garage plus a shop. Covered front porch & big southern facing deck with composite decking. Landscaping, custom finishes, triple pane windows, urethane insulation and more. 3 rental cabins on the property with 0 vacancy that bring in $4200/mo in rent! Just 10 minutes from Palmer.

For open house information, contact Sarah T Joseph, Valley Market Real Estate at 907-745-8673

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Eiqkd_0cyQMS2900

3765 N Vista Circle, Palmer, 99645

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,440 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Finally, a chance to make your home on Lazy Mountain! Beautiful location with a seasonal creek running nearby. Master bedroom on the main floor and two bedrooms and a loft office upstairs. There is a full bath on both floors. Built in shelves in all closets. 2.4 acres with a good view if you remove some trees. All usable land with great southern exposure. $6.000 flooring allowance included.

For open house information, contact Marty Van Diest, Valley Market Real Estate at 907-745-8673

