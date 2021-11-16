ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, NC

Take a look at these homes on the market in Oxford

Oxford Journal
Oxford Journal
 6 days ago

(Oxford, NC) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Oxford. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3YSKiV_0cyQMQGh00

5019 Dorsey Road, Oxford, 27565

3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,713 Square Feet | Built in 1999

17+ acres, no restrictions, you could start your own farm, Large detached 40x30 garage that works great for storing the vehicles and large enough for a full workshop, 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with lots to offer anyone. Enjoy the wildlife, the peace and quiet, while still being close to work and amenities. Huge bonus room and potential bedroom with full bath on the second floor. Seller offering a home warranty from Choice Home Warranty, Seller offering $10,000 to the buyer for allowances in upgrades

For open house information, contact James Myers, Keller Williams Realty - Wake Forest at 919-608-6373

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2408753)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0x0Cwo_0cyQMQGh00

118 Kipling Drive, Oxford, 27565

4 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,883 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Talking about Beautiful here it is. What an absolutely stunning home. Sip Mint Julips and read the paper on the covered front porch, grill out and enjoy family time on the back deck then roast some marshmallows at the fire pit while relaxing in the swing. Then take a good soak in the garden tub to wind down. Then enjoy a movie while being warmed by the fire place Your new home has upgraded emerald level paint, new matt black light fixtures, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a fenced in back yard.

For open house information, contact Steve Black, Down South Realty at 919-729-4154

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2418088)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3kv8P5_0cyQMQGh00

5628 Wingate Creek Drive, Oxford, 27565

3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1994

Call Tonya Hester 252-213-2784

For open house information, contact Tonya Hester, C-21 Hancock Properties at 919-693-2257

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2418307)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2W4LYY_0cyQMQGh00

395 New Bethel Church Road, Henderson, 27537

2 Beds 1 Bath | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Sprawling working 51 acre Farm just 17 minutes from Louisburg. Quaint farm house w/ 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and new HVAC installed in 2018. There is a 2nd building site with existing well & septic. 2 car garage used for equipment storage. There are 4 pastures all connected w/water & electric at each gate. 5th additional pasture currently being used for hay, turned 3x year. Stocked pond, 2 aux barns w/electric, 2 wells. Equipment to convey 2-'08 Hydrostatic bucket loader, brush hog, and more.

For open house information, contact Kim Roberts, EXP Realty at 888-584-9431

Copyright © 2021 Triangle MLS, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-TRIANGLE-2412865)

See more property details

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Oxford, NC
Oxford, NC
Business
City
Louisburg, NC
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kim Roberts
Oxford Journal

Oxford Journal

Oxford, NC
164
Followers
474
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Oxford Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy