Take a look at these homes on the market in Oxford

5019 Dorsey Road, Oxford, 27565 3 Beds 3 Baths | $395,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,713 Square Feet | Built in 1999

17+ acres, no restrictions, you could start your own farm, Large detached 40x30 garage that works great for storing the vehicles and large enough for a full workshop, 3 bedroom, 3 bath home with lots to offer anyone. Enjoy the wildlife, the peace and quiet, while still being close to work and amenities. Huge bonus room and potential bedroom with full bath on the second floor. Seller offering a home warranty from Choice Home Warranty, Seller offering $10,000 to the buyer for allowances in upgrades

118 Kipling Drive, Oxford, 27565 4 Beds 3 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,883 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Talking about Beautiful here it is. What an absolutely stunning home. Sip Mint Julips and read the paper on the covered front porch, grill out and enjoy family time on the back deck then roast some marshmallows at the fire pit while relaxing in the swing. Then take a good soak in the garden tub to wind down. Then enjoy a movie while being warmed by the fire place Your new home has upgraded emerald level paint, new matt black light fixtures, new luxury vinyl plank flooring, and a fenced in back yard.

5628 Wingate Creek Drive, Oxford, 27565 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,500 Square Feet | Built in 1994

395 New Bethel Church Road, Henderson, 27537 2 Beds 1 Bath | $750,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,104 Square Feet | Built in 1951

Sprawling working 51 acre Farm just 17 minutes from Louisburg. Quaint farm house w/ 3 bedrooms, 1 bath and new HVAC installed in 2018. There is a 2nd building site with existing well & septic. 2 car garage used for equipment storage. There are 4 pastures all connected w/water & electric at each gate. 5th additional pasture currently being used for hay, turned 3x year. Stocked pond, 2 aux barns w/electric, 2 wells. Equipment to convey 2-'08 Hydrostatic bucket loader, brush hog, and more.

