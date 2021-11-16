Take a look at these homes on the market in Greenwood

(Greenwood, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Greenwood than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

343 West Monroe, Greenwood, 38930 3 Beds 1 Bath | $35,000 | Single Family Residence | 990 Square Feet | Built in 1940

Fabulous investment opportunity! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the heart of Greenwood on a spacious fenced lot. Property is being sold AS IS. Schedule a viewing and make an offer today.

507 Mccool, Greenwood, 38930 2 Beds 1 Bath | $25,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,178 Square Feet | Built in 1940

This three bedroom home is located in Green Acres just off Carrollton Avenue. It has been a rental unit and has great investment potential. Great price, call today for more info.

103 Dogwood Lane, Greenwood, 38930 4 Beds 2 Baths | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,566 Square Feet | Built in 1970

Nice, affordable home in a great location. This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home is situated on a large lot in Chapman Subdivision. Features include central heat and air, modestly updated bathrooms, large den and a spacious fenced yard.

1518 West Claiborne, Greenwood, 38930 4 Beds 3 Baths | $168,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,600 Square Feet | Built in 1974

PRICED BELOW APPRAISAL This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has lots of extras inside and out. This home features a fabulous kitchen open to the dining room and the family room, a nice sunroom, large master bedroom with nice closets and great bathroom. This is a must see if you are looking for a great family home at a great price. .

