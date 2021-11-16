Take a look at these homes on the market in Greenwood
(Greenwood, MS) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Greenwood than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.
Check out these listings from our classifieds:
Fabulous investment opportunity! This 3 bedroom 1 bath home is located in the heart of Greenwood on a spacious fenced lot. Property is being sold AS IS. Schedule a viewing and make an offer today.
For open house information, contact Elecia Elmore, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428
This three bedroom home is located in Green Acres just off Carrollton Avenue. It has been a rental unit and has great investment potential. Great price, call today for more info.
For open house information, contact Tish Goodman, Bowie Realty at 662-455-9333
Nice, affordable home in a great location. This 4 bedroom 1.5 bath home is situated on a large lot in Chapman Subdivision. Features include central heat and air, modestly updated bathrooms, large den and a spacious fenced yard.
For open house information, contact Elecia Elmore, Powers Properties at 662-374-4428
PRICED BELOW APPRAISAL This 4 bedroom 2 1/2 bath home has lots of extras inside and out. This home features a fabulous kitchen open to the dining room and the family room, a nice sunroom, large master bedroom with nice closets and great bathroom. This is a must see if you are looking for a great family home at a great price. .
For open house information, contact Mel Harris, E & H Realty at 662-453-1911
