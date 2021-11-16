Single-family homes for sale in Gainesville

(GAINESVILLE, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Gainesville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Gainesville listings:

605 Melody Lane, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Nice updated home in quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 bath home features open concept design with new flooring and Large master suite. Home has large fenced in back yard with a covered patio for entertaining. Roof is one year old and electrical has been updated.

2081 Chaparral Drive, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 2 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,164 Square Feet | Built in None

Unique opportunity in this cute home on Moss Lake. Fantastic lot with gorgeous sunsets, approx. 80' of water frontage. Don't miss this opportunity to remodel or build your lake home on Moss Lake. No more lots left. Very desirable area. Enjoy all lake living has to offer on gentle slope lot with mature trees, on main body of water.

147 Blackfoot Trail, Lake Kiowa, 76240 4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,185 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Waterfront home on a peninsula; surrounded by water on both sides. Million dollar view from the front and a million dollar view from the back! Floor to ceiling window views throughout: master bedroom, three living areas and dining room - all with intimate lake views. Perfect for viewing sunrise and sunsets over the water. Guarded, gated, private lake community with friendly neighbors. Canoe, paddleboard, fish, ski from your own boat dock. Year-round golf included. Make Norman Rockwell-esque memories in your new forever home. RV parking. Fiberoptic internet. 66 miles to DFW airport. As-is. Cash Only.

1023 Locust Street, Gainesville, 76240 3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Beautiful Corner LOT! Conveniently located just 3 minutes to IH 35 and only 7 minutes to Winstar World Casino! The home features 2 City Lots Huge corner property Home has been Completely remodeled Paint Floors Floors New Roof, New Central AC Heat and Air! 1 Carport that can be converted into garage plenty of room for parking or RV Boat! Request showing today

