Gainesville, TX

Single-family homes for sale in Gainesville

Gainesville News Beat
Gainesville News Beat
 6 days ago

(GAINESVILLE, TX) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Gainesville area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Take a look at these Gainesville listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gM21w_0cyQMNrk00

605 Melody Lane, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 2 Baths | $239,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Nice updated home in quiet neighborhood. 3 bedroom 2 bath home features open concept design with new flooring and Large master suite. Home has large fenced in back yard with a covered patio for entertaining. Roof is one year old and electrical has been updated.

For open house information, contact Christina Ettredge, IRICK REAL ESTATE at 940-686-5233

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14676251)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3bQoSJ_0cyQMNrk00

2081 Chaparral Drive, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 2 Baths | $585,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,164 Square Feet | Built in None

Unique opportunity in this cute home on Moss Lake. Fantastic lot with gorgeous sunsets, approx. 80' of water frontage. Don't miss this opportunity to remodel or build your lake home on Moss Lake. No more lots left. Very desirable area. Enjoy all lake living has to offer on gentle slope lot with mature trees, on main body of water.

For open house information, contact Rita Greer, RE/MAX FIRST REALTY at 940-665-0376

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14687535)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LIGFZ_0cyQMNrk00

147 Blackfoot Trail, Lake Kiowa, 76240

4 Beds 3 Baths | $2,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,185 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Waterfront home on a peninsula; surrounded by water on both sides. Million dollar view from the front and a million dollar view from the back! Floor to ceiling window views throughout: master bedroom, three living areas and dining room - all with intimate lake views. Perfect for viewing sunrise and sunsets over the water. Guarded, gated, private lake community with friendly neighbors. Canoe, paddleboard, fish, ski from your own boat dock. Year-round golf included. Make Norman Rockwell-esque memories in your new forever home. RV parking. Fiberoptic internet. 66 miles to DFW airport. As-is. Cash Only.

For open house information, contact Salvador Caballero, ListWithFreedom.com at 855-456-4945

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14704114)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0d0CCC_0cyQMNrk00

1023 Locust Street, Gainesville, 76240

3 Beds 1 Bath | $189,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,404 Square Feet | Built in 1922

Beautiful Corner LOT! Conveniently located just 3 minutes to IH 35 and only 7 minutes to Winstar World Casino! The home features 2 City Lots Huge corner property Home has been Completely remodeled Paint Floors Floors New Roof, New Central AC Heat and Air! 1 Carport that can be converted into garage plenty of room for parking or RV Boat! Request showing today

For open house information, contact Julie Mendoza, RE/MAX FIRST REALTY at 940-665-0376

Copyright © 2021 North Texas Real Estate Information Systems, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NTREIS-14692832)

See more property details

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville News Beat

Gainesville, TX
184
Followers
517
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

With Gainesville News Beat, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

