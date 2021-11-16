ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, AL

Homes for sale in Troy: New listings

Troy Daily
Troy Daily
 6 days ago

(TROY, AL) Looking for a house in Troy? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Troy area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0s4kxX_0cyQMMz100

304 Woodlawn Way, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This New Construction In The Desirable Oak Park Subdivision Is The Perfect Home For You! 3 Bed,2 Bath,Open Floorplan,Tankless Hot Water Heater. Close To Troy University,Hospital,And Shopping! This Home Is In The Beginning Stages Of Construction,Therefore You Will Have The Opportunity To Customize Paint Colors,Flooring,Etc. Call Amanda Wise At 334-430-2181 For More Information!

For open house information, contact Amanda Wise, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23843)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0bPDOx_0cyQMMz100

151 Prospect Ridge Road, Troy, 36079

4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Like New Home,With Many Extras,Provides Flexibility For Your Family To Grow. The Open Living Areas Are Accentuated By The Trey Ceilings,Crown Moulding,Artistic Transoms,And Gas Fireplace. Generously Sized Bedrooms Give Options For Offices,Workrooms,Extra Sleeping,And Ample Closet Space. Relaxing On The Private Deck Feels Like A Mini Retreat With Views Of Trees,And Privacy Fenced Backyard.,Double Vanities In Both Bathrooms. Tankless Gas Water Heater. Pre-installed Home Sound System In Foyer Closet. Washer/Dryer Not Included.

For open house information, contact ADAM DRINKWATER, LANDMARK REALTY at 334-566-9000

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23968)

See more property details

213 Overcup Drive, Troy, 36079

3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Don't Miss Out On This New Construction In One Of Troy's Most Desired Subdivisions,The Summit. 3 Bedroom,2 Bath,1620 Sq Ft,Tankless Hot Water Heater,Security System,Etc. This Home Is Still In The Early Stages Of Construction,Therefore You Will Have The Opportunity To Choose Your Finishes To Make This House Your Home! Call Amanda Wise At 334-430-2181 For More Information.

For open house information, contact Amanda Wise, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23845)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2P88BD_0cyQMMz100

264 John Anderson, Goshen, 36035

3 Beds 1 Bath | $148,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,269 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great Investment Opportunity!!!! This Listing Includes A Brick House,Mobile Home,Wood Frame House,And A Mobile Home Lot. All Are Currently Rented So This Is A Income Producing Opportunity. You Don't Want To Miss This Instant Income Opportunity!!! Call Today To Set Up Your Showing This Wont Last Long!!!

For open house information, contact Michelle Enfinger, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

Copyright © 2021 Pike County Board of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-PCBRAL-23987)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Troy, AL
Business
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
State
Alabama State
City
Troy, AL
Local
Alabama Business
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Mobile Home#Water Heater#Americans#Open Floorplan#Tankless#Flooring#Artistic Transoms#Workrooms#Washer Dryer Not#Security System
Troy Daily

Troy Daily

Troy, AL
155
Followers
560
Post
14K+
Views
ABOUT

With Troy Daily, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy