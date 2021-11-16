Homes for sale in Troy: New listings

(TROY, AL) Looking for a house in Troy? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Check out these listings from around the Troy area:

304 Woodlawn Way, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $215,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,587 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This New Construction In The Desirable Oak Park Subdivision Is The Perfect Home For You! 3 Bed,2 Bath,Open Floorplan,Tankless Hot Water Heater. Close To Troy University,Hospital,And Shopping! This Home Is In The Beginning Stages Of Construction,Therefore You Will Have The Opportunity To Customize Paint Colors,Flooring,Etc. Call Amanda Wise At 334-430-2181 For More Information!

For open house information, contact Amanda Wise, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

151 Prospect Ridge Road, Troy, 36079 4 Beds 2 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,854 Square Feet | Built in 2013

Like New Home,With Many Extras,Provides Flexibility For Your Family To Grow. The Open Living Areas Are Accentuated By The Trey Ceilings,Crown Moulding,Artistic Transoms,And Gas Fireplace. Generously Sized Bedrooms Give Options For Offices,Workrooms,Extra Sleeping,And Ample Closet Space. Relaxing On The Private Deck Feels Like A Mini Retreat With Views Of Trees,And Privacy Fenced Backyard.,Double Vanities In Both Bathrooms. Tankless Gas Water Heater. Pre-installed Home Sound System In Foyer Closet. Washer/Dryer Not Included.

For open house information, contact ADAM DRINKWATER, LANDMARK REALTY at 334-566-9000

213 Overcup Drive, Troy, 36079 3 Beds 2 Baths | $220,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,620 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Don't Miss Out On This New Construction In One Of Troy's Most Desired Subdivisions,The Summit. 3 Bedroom,2 Bath,1620 Sq Ft,Tankless Hot Water Heater,Security System,Etc. This Home Is Still In The Early Stages Of Construction,Therefore You Will Have The Opportunity To Choose Your Finishes To Make This House Your Home! Call Amanda Wise At 334-430-2181 For More Information.

For open house information, contact Amanda Wise, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765

264 John Anderson, Goshen, 36035 3 Beds 1 Bath | $148,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,269 Square Feet | Built in 1980

Great Investment Opportunity!!!! This Listing Includes A Brick House,Mobile Home,Wood Frame House,And A Mobile Home Lot. All Are Currently Rented So This Is A Income Producing Opportunity. You Don't Want To Miss This Instant Income Opportunity!!! Call Today To Set Up Your Showing This Wont Last Long!!!

For open house information, contact Michelle Enfinger, ALABAMA REAL ESTATE CONNECTION at 334-566-4765