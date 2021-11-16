Check out these houses for sale in Athens

(ATHENS, TN) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

117 County Road 7030, Athens, 37303 4 Beds 3 Baths | $459,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,700 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in Sterling Oaks Subdivision on a corner half acre lot with more amenities than you could imagine. This home offers 4 bedrooms, 3 baths vaulted ceilings in great room with fireplace. Open floor plan with large kitchen with island, granite counter tops and custom cabinets. Master bedroom on the main level with spacious custom tile shower with rainfall heads, walk in closets.

For open house information, contact Ingrid Prather, Premier Properties Realty at 423-745-4131

119 Shryer Road, Athens, 37303 3 Beds 2 Baths | $162,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,090 Square Feet | Built in 1945

This adorable updated home features 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms! When first pulling up to the property you will notice how large the front yard is and the character that this home has. The stepping stones lead you to the front porch that also connects to a large deck on the side of the home. The exterior also features a large back yard and a very large storage shed. The updated interior of the home is great for a young family. The updated galley style kitchen is very functional. The home features a great size master suite that leads out to a screened in back porch. Call today to schedule your private showing!

For open house information, contact Jennifer Cansler, Silver Key Realty at 423-836-9119

192 County Road 556, Athens, 37303 3 Beds 3 Baths | $274,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,451 Square Feet | Built in 1973

Well maintained Two Story home just minutes from Athens. Approx eight min to the interstate. This home features a large den with a fireplace for cozy winter nights. Also has a living room to spread out as a large family. And don't forget the screened in back sunroom/sitting area with a patio to enjoy the warm summer nights. You will also find a formal dining room plus an eat in kitchen area. Half bath for guests. Travel upstairs to a library area overlooking the outside walk out balcony. Three bedrooms and two full baths. Floored attic space for extra storage. Two car garage. NEW ROOF IN 2020.. Level lot. Beautiful Magnolia tree. Great Neighborhood.Call today.

For open house information, contact Loretta Edgemon, East Tennessee Properties, Llc at 423-453-5722

1403 Crestway Dr, Athens, 37303 4 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,913 Square Feet | Built in 1956

Looking for a home to ''flip'', fix up and rent, or maybe you are looking for the ideal fixer upper with a great layout in a fantastic neighborhood to make your own? THIS IS IT! This 4 bedroom home needs some love & elbow grease to reach it's potential, and is priced well below market value due to repairs needed. Located within walking distance from the brand new schools in the City Park area. Close to everything in town! You will enjoy being able to cook & spend time with loved ones in the open concept Living Room/Dining/Kitchen (TONS of countertop space!) or cozy up in the den with the wood burning fireplace. The owners suite is huge! Large fenced yard and mature trees included on this corner lot. Home is being sold As-Is, owner/agent.

For open house information, contact Thomas Jewell, Weichert Realtors - Sem Associ at 423-745-2634