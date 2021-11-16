Take a look at these homes on the Brownwood market now

(Brownwood, TX) If you’re thinking about buying or just wondering what kind of homes are on the market, check out these listings in Brownwood. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

2301 11Th Street, Brownwood, 76801 2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,503 Square Feet | Built in 1957

Great 2 bedroom, 2 bath home located in a fantastic neighborhood just blocks from the high school. This neat home has an open living arrangement with nice use of space. The bedrooms are large with nice closet space. There is also a sun room on the back porch and a beautiful back yard that will make you feel like you are at the park. Large building in the back that could be man cave, great shop or just about any use. Make your appointment soon because this one one be here long. Call today

For open house information, contact Paul Infinger, Lone Star Home & Loan at 325-646-5979

4608 9Th Street, Brownwood, 76801 3 Beds 2 Baths | $185,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,793 Square Feet | Built in 1978

This home has a fantastic floor plan! 3 beds, 2 baths, and a formal dining room (currently used as a hobby room and an office). Heading in the front door will lead you to a large living room where you will find the brick fireplace with massive windows on either side and plenty of room for family and friends. The Kitchen comes equipped with granite countertops, tile backsplash, and stainless steel appliances. Down the hall, you will find the two guest bedrooms each comfortably sized with walk-in closets. The Guest bathroom is just across the hall and comes with tons of built-in storage. The master bedroom is perfectly laid out and provides its own walk-in closet and master bathroom. Contact agent today!

For open house information, contact Daniel Kinnibrugh, Coldwell Banker - Mark Campbell & Assc at 325-646-1547

2209 Durham Avenue, Brownwood, 76801 3 Beds 1 Bath | $119,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,430 Square Feet | Built in None

Step right out your front door for tennis courts, playground, walking track, sand volleyball and more at Coggin Park with this beautifully updated three bedroom one bath home. Open living and kitchen area with vaulted ceiling, recessed lighting and double paned windows throughout. Kitchen updates include new cabinetry with tile backsplash, farmhouse sink and SS appliances. The bedrooms are spacious with decorative barn doors and ample closet space. The bathroom has a luxurious walk-in tiled shower with new vanity. Large lot with fenced backyard and HUGE storage area. This is a rare find in this market! MULTIPLE OFFERS RECEIVED! No more showings past 6:30 Friday, November 8.

For open house information, contact Christy Meinecke, Texas Goldstar Real Estate at 325-646-4781

106 Briarcrest Drive, Early, 76802 3 Beds 2 Baths | $250,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,927 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Gorgeous UPDATED home sits on 1-acre outside the Early city limits with the privacy of no through traffic in desired Early ISD. This spacious 3 bedroom, 2 living area, 2 bath home has a great layout with many many great features. From the moment you drive up, you will fall in love with the large trees, beautiful landscaping, fenced backyard, and quiet neighborhood! Just a few of the recent upgrades that will catch your eye are recently installed flooring, fresh paint, trimmed trees, a fireplace insert with a blower, and gutters PLUS foundation repair with a transferable warranty. If you saw this home before the updates, you will now be very impressed.

For open house information, contact Heidi Andrade, Ann Jones Real Estate at 325-646-1500