Immokalee, FL

House-hunt Immokalee: What’s on the market

Immokalee Journal
Immokalee Journal
 6 days ago

(IMMOKALEE, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Immokalee area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Immokalee area:

849 Franklin Ct, Immokalee, 34142

4 Beds 2 Baths | $235,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in 2021

POPULAR MODEL "ORQUIDEA" OFFERING 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE 9' CEILINGS, LANAI, WOOD 42" WHITE SHAKER KITCHEN CABINETS,QUARTZ COUNTER TOPS. STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, WINDOW BLINDS MASTER BATHROOM VANITY WITH DOUBLE SINK, AND GRANITE TOPS, BIG TILE SHOWER WITH GLASS DOORS. LOW ASSOCIATION FEES ONLY $130.00 EVERY QUARTER, COVERS COMMUNITY POOL, CLUB HOUSE, ROAD , LAKE AND PRESERVE MAINTENANCE. WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE TRAFFORD ELEMENTARY, EASY ACCESS TO LAKE TRAFFORD ROAD.

For open house information, contact Elvira Nodal, David C. Brown Realty, Inc at 239-657-7777

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221000609)

1466 Bush St W, Immokalee, 34142

4 Beds 2 Baths | $223,400 | Single Family Residence | 1,912 Square Feet | Built in 2020

POPULAR MODEL "ORQUIDEA" OFFERING 4 BEDROOMS, 2 BATH, 2 CAR GARAGE 9' CEILINGS, LANAI, WOOD KITCHEN CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS. STAINLESS STEAL APPLIANCES, WASHER AND DRYER INCLUDED, WINDOW BLINDS MASTER BATHROOM VANITY WITH DOUBLE SINK, AND GRANITE TOPS, BIG TILE SHOWER WITH GLASS DOORS. LOW ASSOCIATION FEES ONLY $130.00 EVERY QUARTER, COVERS COMMUNITY POOL, CLUB HOUSE, ROAD, LAKE AND PRESERVE MAINTENANCE. WALKING DISTANCE TO LAKE TRAFFORD ELEMENTARY, EASY ACCESS TO LAKE TRAFFORD ROAD.

For open house information, contact Elvira Nodal, David C. Brown Realty, Inc at 239-657-7777

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221035614)

1460 39Th St Sw, Naples, 34117

6 Beds 8 Baths | $1,700,888 | Single Family Residence | 4,047 Square Feet | Built in 2009

Location, Location, location 2 homes in one lot , a lot of potential income ..... Just Across of Collier Blvd (951) .Panic ROOMMMMMMM............Renovated and update home on 2019 .Located in the heart of Naples. This private and relaxing home is very close to town and just few minutes from I-75, hospitals, doctor offices, various shopping centers, malls and the best beaches of Florida. This home features 5 bedrooms plus a den , each one with a bathroom, one of the bedrooms is a panic room. half bath for your visitors, plus a den, very spacious home .This stunning home offers amazing led lights, very modern design lamps. Granite counter tops in kitchen and bathrooms, modern mirrors, tile throughout, central vacuum, summer kitchen, large master suite with his and her closets, 5' crown molding , video monitoring, 14" ceiling room. Guest home features 4 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, granite countertops, laundry in garage, screen lanai

For open house information, contact Maria Rocio Mora, DomainRealty.com LLC at 239-301-4301

Copyright © 2021 Bonita Springs Estero Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BEARFL-221078816)

4884 Corrado Ave, Ave Maria, 34142

4 Beds 3 Baths | $579,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,750 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Open House August 15th 12PM - 4PM

For open house information, contact Sandra Rojas, GK Realty Group LLC at 754-444-3700

Copyright © 2021 Bonita Springs Estero Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-BEARFL-221057461)

