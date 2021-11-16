Homes for sale in Marshfield: New listings

(MARSHFIELD, WI) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Marshfield area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

Take a look at these Marshfield listings:

919 Martin Drive, Marshfield, 54449 4 Beds 3 Baths | $263,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,908 Square Feet | Built in None

All the comforts of Home Sweet Home! Eat your heart out for this west side 2 story home which has tons of features you are going to adore! This house is located on an oversized lot with mature trees, lush backyard with stone pathways, a patio area, attached small workshop, and an additional garden shed. You also have a cute covered front porch where you can decorate for all for seasons. The entry way greets you with an open staircase, and to the left is the spacious sunken in living room living room. Walk to the right and you will find the family area with beautiful hardwood floors, gas fireplace flanked with built in cabinetry, and a sliding patio door leading you to your backyard sanctuary. The kitchen has ample work space with beautiful views to the backyard, which also connects to the formal dining room. Head upstairs to explore the 4 spacious bedrooms with new vinyl plank flooring, 2 full baths, and upstairs laundry. It is a unique home with so much to offer! Schedule your personal showing today.

6082 Richfield Dr, Arpin, 54410 3 Beds 0 Bath | $124,500 | Single Family Residence | 2,400 Square Feet | Built in 2011

All building new in last ten years. House and small shed in 2011. Long shed in 2013 and hip roof barn in 2015. Property needs well and septic. Finish the electrical and install plumbing, bathroom, finish kitchen. Upstairs is wired, insulation in place, put drywall up and flooring down and it's complete. There is no electrical service tp property at this time. The permit is in hand for privy septic system. Horse barn 24x30, nine foot ceiling, Long shed 10x88 seven foot ceiling and the Hip roof barn 30x56 with 10 foot ceiling.

4893 1St Street, Vesper, 54489 3 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,962 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Don't let the outside fool you! This spacious 3 bedroom 1.5 bathroom ranch in Vesper is one to be seen. The main floor laundry is large enough to double as an office, use for a large playroom, or have additional dining by using the lower level laundry hookup. The flow of the kitchen and dining room is great and the entertaining possibilities are endless with the large family room upstairs and a rec room in the basement. The master bedroom comes with a half bath for your privacy and the other bedrooms are a good size for kids or guests.

10841 Cameron Lane, Marshfield, 54449 4 Beds 3 Baths | $279,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,798 Square Feet | Built in None

All the room you will need inside and out!!! This 4 bed 2.5 bath home is nestled on a large 3.17 acres lot with mature trees in a private setting. Home features a large 4 season sun room and finished rec area in the basement. This home has a 2 car attached garage as well as a 30x60 Shed/Shop. All of this is located on the edge of town on a dead end road. The best combination of rural living with the convenience of living in town.

