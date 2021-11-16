House-hunt Abingdon: What’s on the market

(ABINGDON, VA) Looking for a house in Abingdon? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Abingdon-curious, take a look at these listings today:

11036 Mendota Road, Abingdon, 24210 4 Beds 3 Baths | $304,995 | Single Family Residence | 3,800 Square Feet | Built in 1900

What a unique find!! This lovely home, sited on 2 gorgeous acres, has so much charm!! The main structure was built in 1900, with additions made to accommodate modern conveniences!! This cozy home has tons of space, and the beautiful balconies are the perfect setting to enjoy the mountain views!! Come see it today!!

For open house information, contact SARAH SAWYERS, REMAX RESULTS BRISTOL at 423-793-1130

18474 County Park Rd Road, Abingdon, 24211 3 Beds 2 Baths | $225,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,560 Square Feet | Built in 2002

COZY HOME HEAR SOUTH HOLSTON LAKE! THIS HOME IS SITUATED ON APROX 1 ACRE LOT. HOME IS VERY WELL-MAINTAINED, AND OFFERS 3 BEDROOMS, 2 BATHS, KITCHEN WITH ISLAND, MASTER SUITE WITH GARDEN TUB, 27 X 30 DETACHED GARAGE, 8 X 12 STORAGE SHED. BEAUTIFUL VIEWS OF THE MOUNTAINS!

For open house information, contact SHERRY CURTIS, EAGLE REALTY AND PROPERTY MGT, INC. at 276-596-7791

454 Southwest Oakland Street, Abingdon, 24210 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Location, Location, Location! 3 bed, 2 bath home resting on a pedestal that is walking distance to the farmer's market, grocery store, parks, and more! Right in the heart of historic Abingdon VA. Enter from the covered carport into the soothing great room, moving forward into the open concept kitchen offering ample room for the chief cook to prepare those evening dinners. Just steps off the kitchen you will find two spacious bedrooms with full bath to share between. Moving on you will find a charming study or make it your own area and a functional laundry area. Separated from the other bedrooms and bath you will find the exceptional master bedroom having its own private bath. Now let's move outside just off the kitchen to where we find an open deck space awaiting you and your grill for a great place to chill. One level living, walking distance to town and stones throw from I-81... don't wonder what happened make it happen!

For open house information, contact MATTHEW SMITH, MATT SMITH REALTY at 276-477-1500

32289 Hawke Rd, Meadowview, 24361 3 Beds 0 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Close to 10 acres mini-farm with a 1900's farm house. Several single wide trailers are on the property but not habitable. This property has the potential, with zoning approval, to be used as a trailer park, camper sites or as it is now for cattle, horses or planting a garden. Property being sold as a whole but has 3 tax map numbers, 025B 1 2 4, 025B 1 3 12, 025B 1 6 32281.

For open house information, contact Kay Osborne, United Country Blue Ridge Land & Auction at 276-698-3115