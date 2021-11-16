Single-family homes for sale in Sonora

(SONORA, CA) Looking for a house in Sonora? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

19901 Middle Camp Sugarpine Road, Twain Harte, 95383 3 Beds 2 Baths | $274,700 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1962

BRAND NEW TO MARKET!! Perfect little single story cabin on flat lot with level parking! Loads of potential here with high, open beam ceilings and rustic charm. Excellent location right off highway 108. Roads are plowed early in the winter with easy access. Large detached garage with plenty of room for storage or workshop. Living room / dining room combo with cozy wood burning fireplace/stove. Circular driveway. Walk to Alicia's Sugar Shack in the morning for a fresh cup of coffee! Wonderful community. Great value.

23870 Pack Trail Rd., Sonora, 95370 3 Beds 3 Baths | $435,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,128 Square Feet | Built in 1978

Lots Of Value and Big Views! There is plenty of room for everyone in this remodeled 3 bedroom, 3 full bath, plus 3 bonus rooms and a huge loft that sits on .84 of a lovely wooded acre. The kitchen has granite counter tops and is open to the living room with large windows to capture the scenic mountain views off toward Yosemite. There is 1 bedroom with a build in desk on this main level, a fill bath/laundry room with granite and a bonus room for office, crafts or nursery. Upstairs there is an exceptionally large loft with 2 closets, a sliding glass door to a private balcony deck, and a window seat that faces the southern endless views. The private lower entry level has a full bath, 2 rooms with a lovely built in countertop. This space would be perfect for a mother-in-law, student studio or airbnb as it is separated from the main and upper levels by a decorative glass door and has it's own exterior entrance and deck overlooking the fabulous mountain views. You will love this private property with wrap-around covered decks for entertaining and BBQ, the newly paved driveway and newer roof with level RV parking behind the garage and the newly installed window coverings. Move in ready and value priced! Located in an established neighborhood of Cedar Ridge with an optional lake to join, hiking and biking trails, access to BLM land and an easy commute to the Bay Area. Just minutes to Yosemite National Park, Pinecrest Lake Resort, New Melones Reservoir, Don Pedro Lake, Columbia Airport and State Park, Restaurants, and Shopping.

18573 Vista, Jamestown, 95327 3 Beds 2 Baths | $339,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,458 Square Feet | Built in 2004

Charming home in a quiet neighborhood off of Highway 49 located near Sonora. Great sized bedrooms/bathrooms with lots of storage. Lovely kitchen located at the front of the house with a view of the charming street and mountains. Easy to maintain yard and patio ready for your charm. Your new home awaits you! Home is vacant, text agent before showing.

13100 Yankee Hill Road, Columbia, 95310 3 Beds 1 Bath | $269,000 | Single Family Residence | 928 Square Feet | Built in 1960

Looking for an accessible place to build your Dream Home with some of the most Breathtaking Views in the County? This is it! With a paved Road to the driveway, and Views to the west of Melones Reservoir, the Central Valley and the Coastal Mountains, including Mt. Diablo and unparalleled Sunset Views, and Views to the east of the Upper Sierras, the Dardanelles, the Stanislaus River Canyon,and Forest Meadows, Avery and beyond, you will be truly amazed. The Ditch is near the Homesite for abundant Irrigation water. On the eastern side of the parcel is an old home currently used as a Rental. This home is somewhere between a fixer-upper and a tear-down, probably closer to a fixer-upper; it needs to be completely stripped and rebuilt, and also needs some foundation work. This home is given little value, but the cost savings on the permits alone would make your efforts worthwhile, as opposed to rebuilding anew home. Our understanding is that the County will let you have this home, as long as it is under 1,200 sq.ft., and will also allow you build the Big House on the Hill. Please verify with Tuolumne County.

