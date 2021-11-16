ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House-hunt Picayune: What's on the market

Picayune News Alert
 6 days ago

(PICAYUNE, MS) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Whether you’re looking for privacy and quiet or a cozy neighborhood where your kids can visit neighbors and play in the park, there’s something for every buyer in this blend of units.

Considered by many financial advisors to be a bedrock investment for young families and older Americans alike, a house gives you more than a home base.

If you’re Picayune-curious, take a look at these listings today:

139 Seventh Ave., Carriere, 39426

6 Beds 3 Baths | $79,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,751 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Huge house - reasonable price! This one has all the space you could ever want at an affordable price. Features include a huge family room; formal living and 6 bedrooms. There's definitely work to do here, but when you're done you might just have the house of your dreams!!

412 4Th Street, Picayune, 39466

3 Beds 1 Bath | $65,000 | Single Family Residence | 916 Square Feet | Built in 1955

3 Bedroom 1 Bath Home in Picayune. Home Features A Handicap Ramp With Covered Front Porch Entry. Good Size Fenced Back Yard. Home Needs TLC. Window Units For AC/Heat.

2811 Dixie Drive, Picayune, 39466

4 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,000 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Welcome to 2811 Dixie Drive! This newly remodeled 4-bedroom, 2-bath brick home has been completely renovated. New roof, flooring, counters, tubs, vanities, windows and fresh paint. The large vacant lot beside the home can be purchased separately. This home is convenient to shopping and entertainment. 3D Matterport tour: https://my.matterport.com/show/?m=JsJEFyVfwx3&brand=0

90 Hunters Tr, Picayune, 39466

3 Beds 2 Baths | $204,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,485 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Amazing NEW home under construction with ALL of the High End amenities. This home features 3bed/2baths, open concept split floor plan w/ a large master and spa like master bath! Kitchen has ALL the extras w/ granite, stainless appliances and custom cabinets! Floor plan is the same but some colors, features and finishes may differ. Topography in photos have been edited.

