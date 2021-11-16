On the hunt for a home in Ogden? These houses are on the market

(Ogden, UT) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Ogden will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

These listings are from our classifieds:

7864 Horizon Run Road, Eden, 84310 2 Beds 3 Baths | $2,000,000 | 1,956 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Enjoy one of a kind, premiere ski-in ski-out access and hiking and biking from this heavily upgraded Horizon Cabin at Summit Powder Mountain. Revel in expansive mountain views from every window including a 13' picture window in the living room. For those sunny blue bird days all windows are equipped with electric shades. The interior is finished with a stunning clear cedar wood. The fully equipped kitchen includes upgraded appliances; Fysher Pyakel, Verona and SMEG. Enjoy the built-in bar and a gracious sized deck equipped with a grill. After a day of adventuring, come home and relax in the 2-person Infrared Sauna. Downstairs the luxurious master suite features an ensuite soaking tub and walk in closet. The separate guest suite offers 2 oversized twin bunks, a king-sized bed, a steam shower, and an amazing home theater including a 106' screen, projector, sound system. Powder Mountain is truly a therapeutic getaway, and this customized Horizon Cabin is ready for you to enjoy mountain modern living today! Nightly rentals are allowed.

For open house information, contact Grant Hawkes, BHHS Utah Properties - SV at 435-649-7171

1154 Fawn Dr, Pleasant View, 84414 5 Beds 5 Baths | $1,850,000 | Single Family Residence | 6,156 Square Feet | Built in 2021

This home was featured in the 2021 Parade of Homes and is truly custom built, quality from top to bottom. There are marble counters in the kitchen and custom cabinetry. Quartz counters thru out the rest of the bathrooms and laundry. Spacious living with amazing views of the city and the mountains. Great for entertaining or that cozy evening at home. Room for a gym area and also a theater.

For open house information, contact SHAE ZUFELT, CENTURY 21 EVEREST ST GEORGE at 435-673-9266