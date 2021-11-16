On the hunt for a home in Marion? These houses are on the market

(Marion, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Marion will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

1 Court G Street, Herrin, 62948 3 Beds 1 Bath | $40,000 | Single Family Attached | 800 Square Feet | Built in 1921

This one is a must see! Half duplex is move in ready. Large living room with bay window and a kitchen that offers lots of cabinet space and built in china cabinet/pantry. The three bedrooms are all nice sized with large closets. Double closet in hallway offers extra storage space. The full size bathroom is updated as well. Replacement windows, new front storm door and roof is approximately 10 yrs old. Large storage shed. Fenced in yard with sidewalks. There is a large, shared front porch. Paved parking and carport.

For open house information, contact HOPE WILLIAMS, RE/MAX ELITE at 618-204-5084

411 W Chestnut Street, West Frankfort, 62896 3 Beds 2 Baths | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,456 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Here's your chance to grab a great 3 bedroom 2 bath double wide on 2 lots with a 12x16 large covered deck/porch and 18x20 carport . large master bedroom with walk in closet & on suite bathroom with garden tub. Split floor plan, great storage and large kitchen with tons of work space. This home is in great shape and well maintained and conveniently located 1 block from MCcords supermarket and down town West Frankfort. Don't hesitate on this one!

For open house information, contact BRETT VIDEON, RE/MAX INTEGRITY at 618-499-2520

500 E Ford Street, Energy, 62933 3 Beds 2 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,856 Square Feet | Built in 1968

125 Secluded acres, right by town! It's a fantastic location with 39 acres of tillable land, 85 acres of hunting land, and the perfect house sitting right in the middle with a pond and 60X60 barn. The back 85 acres are in a 10 year conservation program. It will transfer to the new owners. The house comes furnished! There are 3 ponds on the property. The brick patio is a great place for outdoor entertaining or sit by the firepit next to the stocked pond. 2 wood burning fireplaces have both been capped off, current owner didn't use them any longer.

For open house information, contact MELISSA PLANT, COLDWELL BANKER J. DAVID THOMPSON at 618-997-1868

120 S Calhoun Avenue, Goreville, 62939 2 Beds 1 Bath | $70,000 | Single Family Residence | 812 Square Feet | Built in 1881

Check out this great home! Comes with 6 lots, 2 bedrooms, 1 bath, plus additional office space. Located in Goreville IL. This six lot property leaves great opportunity for outdoor buildings or new developmental properties. This home includes a brand new central air conditioner, new furnace , new hot water heater ,new tub/shower, toilet, and vanity sink in the bathroom and new flooring through out the home . New electric box and wiring, along with a newly installed roof and gutters. Beautiful solid oak trim in the living room and walnut trim in the front bedroom. This home uses city water, but there is also a spring fed cistern. This property would be a great investment property as a rental property with room to add 1-2 more rentals on the other 3 lots . The property has lots of beautiful shade trees and plenty of room for a garden .Don't miss out on this one .

For open house information, contact MORGAN HAWKINS, RE/MAX INTEGRITY at 618-499-2520