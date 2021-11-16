These houses are for sale in Madisonville

(MADISONVILLE, KY) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

Take a look at these Madisonville listings:

57 Comer Drive, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,646 Square Feet | Built in 1975

This home is located in a highly desired area on the North side of Madisonville. It has a lot to offer compared to similar 1,600 square foot homes on the market. On the inside it has 3 bedrooms, 3 baths, living room, kitchen/dining room. Laundry and sun-room. On the exterior it has a two-car attached garage, utility room off the garage, fenced in backyard and a in-ground pool. Its location is just minutes away from Krogers, the YMCA, health care and more. Contact listing agent for your private tour today!

7805 Hanson Road, Hanson, 42413 1 Bed 3 Baths | $159,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,376 Square Feet | Built in 1966

New roof, exterior paint, interior paint in 2021. Previous owners used it as professional office space. Features 5 individual offices, 2 half bathrooms, full bathroom with tile shower, washer/dryer hookup, kitchen/break area with small fridge and dishwasher, supply room and large conference/waiting area. Front and rear handicap accessible ramps. Property currently zoned residential. The property would need a conditional use permit application approved for the property in order for the use to be permitted. Please satisfy yourself as to zoning regulations. Good possibilities to convert the property into a home or home office with lots of square footage for the money. OWNER/AGENT. SELLER WILL CONSIDER LEASE. CALL SHANNON FOR DETAILS at 270-836-0327

1020 Country Glen, Madisonville, 42431 5 Beds 3 Baths | $749,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,380 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Enjoy your own peace of heaven with this all brick ranch home with walk out basement. Located in beautiful Lake Ridge Estate, this home offers it all! 3 Bedrooms, 3 full baths and a bonus room on the main level with 2 additional bedrooms and a full bath downstairs. Lots of space to entertain and enjoy the lake nearby. Sun room with skylights, downstairs Family Room area with storage rooms galore, a wet bar, and separate garage for your golf cart or all your extra toys. Central vacuum system, in ground irrigation with separate water meter, and a geothermal heat pump to cut down on high utility bills. There is even an all-inclusive media hookup, so you can control every device from one place. This home has it all and it sets on a 1.17 acre double lot.

131 Huntington Ridge Dr, Madisonville, 42431 3 Beds 3 Baths | $329,900 | Single Family Residence | 2,311 Square Feet | Built in 1998

This Beautiful Home sits in one of Madisonville's most gorgeous and popular neighborhoods. Every home on the block is well manicured, and well maintained. When you pull into this neighbor it screams safety. This beautiful home has an astonishing in-ground swimming pool that sets on over half an acre. Along with garage parking you have a concrete patio, away from the home to enjoy a night time fire pit. If your ready to indulge in some prime real estate, this house is a must see!

