These houses are for sale in Sequim

(SEQUIM, WA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From stately grounds to bedrooms for the whole family, there’s something for everyone in this mix of units.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Check out these listings from around the Sequim area:

931 W 10Th, Port Angeles, 98362 2 Beds 1 Bath | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 778 Square Feet | Built in 1928

Charming 2 bedroom 1 bathroom home with spectacular mountain views and a partial water view! This home is close to everything, restaurants, shopping, bus line, parks, schools, fairgrounds and just minutes to the waterfront. Backyard has plenty of space for a garden and is fully fenced, back deck is plumbed for a hot tub. Come see this cute little home.

For open house information, contact Carolyn Dawson, Professional Realty Services/Sequim at 888-302-5550

110 Madigan Road, Sequim, 98382 2 Beds 2 Baths | $578,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,655 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Like new, 1 level custom-built home in desirable Sunland community! Enter through an 8' door into an immaculate living space with hardwood and tile flooring throughout. In the kitchen, you'll find granite countertops, soft close doors and drawers, plus a large pantry. The cooktop and living room fireplace are all supplied by owner owned propane tank. The Master bedroom features a large walk-in closet and a master bath with double vanities, granite countertops, a private toilet and large shower.

For open house information, contact Nell Clausen, RE/MAX Prime at 360-683-1500

97 Dickinson Street, Sequim, 98382 3 Beds 2 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,368 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Total privacy & room to roam! Move-in ready, this fabulous 3 bdrm/2 ba 1368 sq ft home is built on 2.49 acres, fronts the Dungeness Golf Course 17th hole, includes gated entry + beautiful landscaping, & you'll find fruit trees/garden space galore! The small wetland areas offer a quiet, natural setting, and creates a welcoming, magnetic atmosphere for local wildlife! Inside you'll enjoy vaulted ceilings, TONS of natural light, a spacious kitchen w/SS appliances + eating area, & HUGE pantry. The master suite offers an enormous soaking tub, spacious walk-in closet, & 2 additional closets! Several outbuildings-including a 12x24 barn, 14x17 garden shed, & massive carport-means LOTS of storage and room to park ALL your toys! Don't miss this one!

For open house information, contact Piper Troxler, Engel & Volkers Seattle Downtown at 206-623-9697

413 Mount Pleasant Road, Port Angeles, 98362 3 Beds 1 Bath | $379,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,336 Square Feet | Built in 1965

Unobstructed mountain views from this 1 level home on over an acre in the desirable Mt. Pleasant area. Roofs on the main home & garage are approx. 5 yrs old, ductless heat pump, wood stove insert, new vanity & tile floor in the bathroom and fresh paint throughout. Covered back deck, southern exposure patio, shed, cherry and apple trees. 2 car garage w/workshop. Potential to subdivide the property! Mobile home with its own septic system can be used for storage or could be a successful rental again with TLC.

For open house information, contact Kelly Johnson, Windermere Port Angeles at 360-457-0456