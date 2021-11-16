Check out these homes on the Jacksonville market now

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
(Jacksonville, IL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Jacksonville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

110 Church Street, Murrayville, 62668

2 Beds 1 Bath | $69,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,555 Square Feet | Built in 1930

This home has 2 bedrooms down, with potential of 2 more upstairs. This home features an updated furnace and central air and other updates. All the appliances stay with laundry on the main level. The large back yard is great for entertaining ,with a multi teared deck . Huge 2 car garage with room to park your boat , that is also cooled and has a finished room. There is much potential in this home.

For open house information, contact Carolyn Hymes, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151



915 Doolin Avenue, Jacksonville, 62650

2 Beds 1 Bath | $34,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,002 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Two bedroom home. Many updates from roof to electrical, plumbing ,siding. Mud room was also added where laundry is located.

For open house information, contact Carolyn Hymes, Grojean Real Estate at 217-245-4151



