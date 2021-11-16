House hunt Lucedale: See what’s on the market now

(Lucedale, MS) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Lucedale will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

2223 Shipman Road, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 4 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,280 Square Feet | Built in 2015

This property is an absolute STUNNER! Beautiful 3 bedroom, 2.5 bath home with all the upgrades. The kitchen is a cooks dream with gas stove, granite and beautiful custom built cabinets. Wood floors throughout except tile in the bathrooms and kitchen. There is a large formal dining room that currently has a 12 foot long dining room table. This home has a large front porch and the back porch is screened in with a deck as well. There is a very large 2 car garage with storage and room for your golf cart. This property also features a 3229 square foot separate garage/apartment with 1200 square foot living area, 2 bedroom's, 1 bath, full kitchen and living room. Can be used as a mother in law suite or just a man cave.There is a 2400 square foot pole barn with storage and parking for a large motor home. You will enter the property through a gated private drive., it is secluded and you may see deer in your garden.

For open house information, contact Heather D Gendusa, EXIT Monarch Realty at 228-697-7079

134 Easley Road, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 4 Baths | $259,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,784 Square Feet | Built in 2018

Beautiful 2 Story Home- 3br/2.5ba with 1784sf on 1.28 acres. Features: granite countertops, stainless appliances, pantry, wood floors, downstairs master bedroom/bathroom, 20x30 Metal Shop with 10x20 lean-to, electrical, 10x10 & 8x10 rollup door, 8x16 she shed with porch, a/c, & electrical, fenced backyard, firepit, high speed internet and so much more.

For open house information, contact Janie L Grice, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

210 Twin Creek Road, Lucedale, 39452 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,999 | Single Family Residence | 1,749 Square Feet | Built in 2001

Beautiful Updated Home-3br/2ba with 1749sf on 1.75 acres. Features: stainless appliances, granite countertops, metal roof, back patio, asphalt driveway, workshop, and so much more. The home was updated in 2020 with new appliances, fixtures, countertops, and roof.

For open house information, contact Janie L Grice, Better Homes & Gardens RE Traditions at 228-285-7335

5217 Barton Agricola Rd Road, Lucedale, 39452 5 Beds 4 Baths | $550,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,800 Square Feet | Built in 2010

Executive home with 5 bedrooms, 2.5 bathrooms, with master suite downstairs on 3.5 acres with a pool, outdoor kitchen, hot tub and a bonus theater room upstairs. This amazing home features custom cabinetry throughout, all appliances, gorgeous distressed hardwood flooring, and beautiful crown molding. Everything on that wish list. Huge downstairs master with fireplace, spectacular spa bath with jetted tub, double shower, and walk in closet. The pool and outdoor kitchen/living area with jacuzzi tub in beautifully fenced with brick and metal gating. Spoil yourself and enjoy the many amenities this home offers. Home and pool are located on approx. 1.5 acres with additional 1.5 acres wooded with road frontage for $550,000. Interested in a an income driven producing shop which is approx 18,000 sq ft that included 3 shop buildings? See MLS 4002558

For open house information, contact Brittany Gianelloni, Coldwell Banker Smith Home Rltrs-OS at 228-872-3330