Check out these houses for sale in Americus

206 East Dodson Street, Americus, 31709 2 Beds 1 Bath | $89,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,108 Square Feet | Built in 1944

Lovely to Look at but better to live in. Cute front porch and Decorative outside with Metal Roof. Living Room with fireplace and decorative shelves. Dining Room with built in corner cabinets.Kitchen with Farm sink and corner cabinet. Living area has hardwood floors and Two bedrooms have carpet. Laundry Room is off the kitchen. Fenced in backyard and storage shed.

For open house information, contact Kathy Greene, Whaley Realty, Inc. at 229-596-1000

405&407 West Hill Street, Americus, 31709 3 Beds 2 Baths | $97,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 1946

Cozy and Comfortable, 3 bedroom, 2 bath home, with guest house on large lot. Two fireplaces, hardwood floors, and beautiful pine paneling with built in bookshelves. Detached garage, Beautiful backyard with fencing and many extras. Call Mark Pace at 229-942-2299 to view this unique property. Guest house offers potential extra rental income. Guest house is currently rented for $275 per/month. A great opportunity for someone. Call today!

For open house information, contact Mark Pace, Southern Land and Realty at 229-924-0189

159 Upper River Road, Americus, 31709 3 Beds 4 Baths | $1,300,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,457 Square Feet | Built in 2007

A little slice of France in South Georgia! Elegance truly describes this country French home; the builder/decorator based the design on his extensive travels in France. Surrounded by six acres of landscaped visual gardens and two stocked ponds, it truly is an escape to the French countryside! Spacious high ceilings, two with tray and single point vaulted ceilings, add grace and space. The open limestone floor design makes it easy to host any size gathering. Three French doors extend the use of both patios for year-round entertaining. Two wood burning fireplaces can also be used with gas logs. All 3 spacious bedrooms have six-inch-wide wood flooring and en-suite bathrooms. The kitchen is equipped with a commercial stove, refrigerator, and wine cooler making it a professional chef's dream!

For open house information, contact Robert (Bob) Collins, Beacham & Company, Realtors at 404-261-6300

701 Hancock Drive, Americus, 31709 2 Beds 1 Bath | $68,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,756 Square Feet | Built in 1910

Perfectly located near the college and downtown Americus, this two bedroom, one bathroom home sits on a corner lot with a spacious yard! A large front porch for peaceful enjoyment and entertaining on summer nights. With tons of living space, there is also extra room to entertain in the large dining room with a walk-through pantry to the spacious kitchen, which is also accessible through the main hallway. The master bedroom has two closets and adjoins to the bathroom. This home is ready to view! Call Hayleigh Burks today for your private showing, 229-938-3741 !!

For open house information, contact Hayleigh Burks, Anderson-Bailey Real Estate, LLC at 229-924-5614