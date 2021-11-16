Take a look at these Oceanside condominiums on the market now

(OCEANSIDE, CA) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Oceanside’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

1324 S Pacific Street, Oceanside, 92054 2 Beds 2 Baths | $1,449,000 | Condominium | 1,795 Square Feet | Built in 1982

DRAMATIC OCEAN VIEWS AND JUST STEPS to the BEACH! Immaculate 2 Bedroom, 2 Bathroom BEACH PENTHOUSE CONDO with plenty of room for relaxing or entertaining! Direct elevator access from underground parking takes you to your own floor welcomed by a relaxing front patio. Step inside to your new gourmet kitchen and dining room and enjoy the ocean breeze from your kitchen skylight. The kitchen features high-end custom cabinetry, upgraded stainless steel appliances including a brand new 5-burner gas-range stove, granite counters, and travertine backsplash. As you walk past your in-unit laundry room with upgraded washer/dryer, you step into the first ensuite Master surrounded by gorgeous custom cabinetry, spa-like Master Bath, and private balcony. The spacious living room offers stunning ocean views complete with a large fireplace and wet bar. Wake up to whitewater ocean views from the large 2nd ensuite Master that features private fireplace and spa-like Master Bath with jetted soaker tub. Enjoy spectacular sunsets with friends on your spacious balcony overlooking the ocean. No details were overlooked in this stunning penthouse!

For open house information, contact Jeremiah Juncal, ERA Ranch & Sea Realty at 714-996-3000

3812 Orange Way, Oceanside, 92057 2 Beds 2 Baths | $499,999 | Condominium | 1,050 Square Feet | Built in 1977

Welcome to Oceana, an active Senior Community 55+, full of friendly people in the City of Oceanside. This light and bright 2 bedroom, 2 bath, 1 story condo is less thean ten minutes away from beautiful beaches, has been newly painted inside and out, with a new garage door and freshly painted carport that most use as an outside patio area to extend your living space. Enjoy afternoon ocean breezes and nearby shopping. This beautiful condo with garden windows looks out onto a beautiful greenbelt. Very quiet and peaceful with beautiful gardens all around. Hardwood floors, includes range, stove, dishwasher, refrigerator and washer and dryer! Ready to move in and enjoy the numerous features and activities this senior community offers, from art studio and ceramics, to billiards and line dancing, pickleball and golf, wood shop, a library and a computer room, gorgeous community pool and spa and club house that is within 1 block walking distance. It is a destination to enjoy your retirement years.

For open house information, contact Liese Anderson, Century 21 Award at 949-492-5413

362 Fitzpatrick Road, San Marcos, 92069 3 Beds 3 Baths | $635,000 | Condominium | 1,455 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Brand new beautifully terraced hillside condominium near Cal State San Marcos & Palomar College! Beautiful 3 story home features 3 BR, 2.5 BA with a 2 car garage. Also included is an open concept island kitchen with white kitchen cabinets and 9 foot vaulted ceilings. This energy efficient home features an electric water heater, dual glazed window and Cor-Thermostats. A Solar community too! Fully upgraded inventory home. HWY 78 & I-15 close by. VA, FHA and Investor approved. Neighborhoods: Viewpointe Sewer: Sewer Connected Topography: LL

For open house information, contact Lucca Grassi, Keller Williams Realty at 858-720-1900

5054 Los Morros Way, Oceanside, 92057 3 Beds 2 Baths | $449,900 | Condominium | 1,100 Square Feet | Built in 1986

Imagine this….living in a beach city, turn key home, close to so many outdoor activities, for under $500k, in San Diego! Welcome to Stonemark, a sought-after gated community in Oceanside. Walk into your new home with brand new flooring, granite countertop kitchen, tons of cabinets and storage, and washer and dryer in the unit. This ground level condominium has 3 bedrooms and 2 bathrooms, largest floorplan in the community. At 1100 square feet, this condo is the size of the average home in the area, without the big price tag. Have multiple cars or need storage? No worries! This condo also has a one car garage! The community features tot parks, pool, and surrounded by dining, shopping, hiking, and more! The HOA also covers water, trash and sewer. Be sure to check it out!Full video tour at 5054LosMorrosWay.com

For open house information, contact Efrain Chacon, Windermere Homes & Estates at 760-230-3610