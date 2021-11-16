House-hunt Twentynine Palms: What’s on the market

(TWENTYNINE PALMS, CA) Looking for a house in Twentynine Palms? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

0 Zircon, Wonder Valley, 92277 0 Bed 1 Bath | $89,995 | Single Family Residence | 312 Square Feet | Built in 1956

This one-of-a-kind recreational cabin with 360 degree views of Wonder Valley will blow you away. This highly-desirable location is a short drive to town, yet sacrifices none of the seclusion and solitude of a perfect desert hideaway. This cabin is completely remodeled, reimagined and beautifully designed, sitting on 5 beautiful acres of natural desert with no immediate neighbors to ensure a high level of privacy. This property runs off of solar, hauled water and has a unique rustic, yet contemporary shade/breeze fence design for privacy and security. It also boasts an RV Pad/car parking slab that could also be used as a fire-pit patio area with lounge seating. The solar is scalable to the cutting-edge 3000W charger/inverter should you want to add more power and the brand new water tank is 2,500 gallon sitting on its own custom made cement pad. There is a brand new bathroom built adjacent to the cabin itself across the enclosed courtyard. You won't find many cabins in Wonder Valley with a working toilet! Views directly onto Joshua Tree National Park as well as views of the Bullion Mountains, Pinto Mountains, Mount San Gorgonio, the Sheephole Mountains and the Little San Bernardino Mountains. The stars at night are incredible and the magical sunsets where the Bullion and Sheephole Mountains often glow red in the last light of the day. Explore the local wilderness where you can discover incredible rock formations, look for the elusive bighorn sheep, and find unbelievable

60218 Chesapeake Drive, Joshua Tree, 92252 3 Beds 2 Baths | $490,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,580 Square Feet | Built in 2005

TURN KEY HOME! Here it is the perfect 3 bedroom 2 bath turn key home is ready for a family and/or investor to take over. This great open floor plan allows for the perfect space to entertain family and friends. Straight from your dinning room table take on the awe inspiring view of the breathtaking Joshua Tree landscape. As you walk through this well maintained home take a second to appreciate the quaint private front porch, grogeous kitchen granite counter tops, generously sized windows, custom sinks in both the master and guest bathroom and spacious bedrooms with ample of closet space. This quiet neighborhood of homes features both natural gas for cooking and heating and central AC for cooling, tile roofs, and dedicated laundry room. Concrete driveway to the street and finished garage. Not too far from Friendly Hills Elementary school and the shopping & restaurants in Yucca Valley. Sit on covered patio, barbecue and explore the wonderous untoched BLM desert land right outside your privately fenced backyard. This wont last long. Includes ALL appliances. Call today for a tour!

5411 Baileya Avenue, 29 Palms, 92277 3 Beds 2 Baths | $270,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,236 Square Feet | Built in 2006

This turnkey property is located in the Chocolate Drop area of 29 Palms. The 3 bedroom 2 full bath home won't last long! An easy low maintenance landscaped front yard welcomes you in to this 1236 square foot home built in 2006! Walking through the front door, you will be pleasently surprised by the open floor plan, making it the perfect space for entertaining family and friends. The kitchen comes fully loaded with stainless steel stove/oven, stainless steel microwave, stainless steel dishwasher, as well as a refrigerator! Each bedroom has plenty of space and the master is quite large and the high ceilings definitely make this a must see! The backyard is very private and features a fire pit and an above ground pool, that with a little love can become great summer time entertainment.! Additional features include ceiling fans, tile floors in the kitchen, bamboo floors throughout the house, bathrooms, and dining room, tile countertops in the kitchen/bathrooms, HVAC heating and air, and so much more! This is not one you want to let pass you by. Call today to schedule a showing.

5651 Skyview Lane, 29 Palms, 92277 3 Beds 2 Baths | $320,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,467 Square Feet | Built in 2006

The Ultimate View Location in 29 Palms. Sitting high on the hill overlooking the valley below which includes a dynamic dusk to dawn "city lights" capture of the local USMC Base. Here at the end of a quiet Cul-de-sac you have no neighbors to the North or the East. - This home offers a range, fridge, dishwasher, vaulted ceilings with ceiling fans, large open floor plan, fireplace, central heating and air, swamp cooler, indoor laundry area with washer/dryer hookups, fully fenced backyard, and 2 car attached garage

