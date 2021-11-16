Take a look at these homes on the Dyersburg market now

(Dyersburg, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dyersburg. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

272 Fairfield, Dyersburg, 38024 4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Nice and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage. Large family room, Eat in kitchen with pantry, separate laundry room, large covered porch, fenced back yard. Great for a growing family! Call Mark Thompson to view this home. 731-445-9997 www.dyersburg.com

For open house information, contact Mark Thompson, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

90 Charleston St, Dyersburg, 38024 3 Beds 2 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in Cobblestone Village!! Excellent 3 Bedroom 2 bath house with keeping room and covered porch.

For open house information, contact Hunter Newbill, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

1477 Locust Grove Road, Newbern, 38059 3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1954

3 Bed/ 1 Bathroom House on 7 Acres. New Laminate Hardwood Flooring in all rooms except for bathroom. All appliances included.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Roland, 1st Class Real Estate Advisors at 731-207-8060

89 Pine Ln, Finley, 38030 3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,377 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with detached investment properties! If you have been looking for a home located outside of the city, this is it. This house is just 3 miles from I55 and right down the road from Big Boy Junction Convenience store. Come see this wonderful house located in the best part of Finley. Contact listing agent for your private showing.

For open house information, contact David Fisher Jr., Fisher Realty & Auction at 731-286-0090