ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dyersburg, TN

Take a look at these homes on the Dyersburg market now

Dyersburg Digest
Dyersburg Digest
 6 days ago

(Dyersburg, TN) If you’ve been thinking about buying a home, there aren’t many reasons not to check out one of these homes on the market in Dyersburg. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Check out these listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1l4Vpx_0cyQM0eI00

272 Fairfield, Dyersburg, 38024

4 Beds 3 Baths | $179,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,944 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Nice and spacious 4 bedroom 3 bath home with 2 car garage. Large family room, Eat in kitchen with pantry, separate laundry room, large covered porch, fenced back yard. Great for a growing family! Call Mark Thompson to view this home. 731-445-9997 www.dyersburg.com

For open house information, contact Mark Thompson, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-209064)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0VLsJu_0cyQM0eI00

90 Charleston St, Dyersburg, 38024

3 Beds 2 Baths | $287,500 | Single Family Residence | 1,892 Square Feet | Built in 2021

New Construction in Cobblestone Village!! Excellent 3 Bedroom 2 bath house with keeping room and covered porch.

For open house information, contact Hunter Newbill, Professional Real Estate Group at 731-285-5505

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-209263)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1igpQT_0cyQM0eI00

1477 Locust Grove Road, Newbern, 38059

3 Beds 1 Bath | $80,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,216 Square Feet | Built in 1954

3 Bed/ 1 Bathroom House on 7 Acres. New Laminate Hardwood Flooring in all rooms except for bathroom. All appliances included.

For open house information, contact Jonathan Roland, 1st Class Real Estate Advisors at 731-207-8060

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-209296)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UspGM_0cyQM0eI00

89 Pine Ln, Finley, 38030

3 Beds 2 Baths | $154,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,377 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Beautiful 3 bed 2 bath home with detached investment properties! If you have been looking for a home located outside of the city, this is it. This house is just 3 miles from I55 and right down the road from Big Boy Junction Convenience store. Come see this wonderful house located in the best part of Finley. Contact listing agent for your private showing.

For open house information, contact David Fisher Jr., Fisher Realty & Auction at 731-286-0090

Copyright © 2021 Central West Tennessee Association of Realtors. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-CWTAR-209372)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Tennessee Business
City
Dyersburg, TN
Tennessee State
Tennessee Real Estate
City
Finley, TN
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fisher Realty Auction
Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg Digest

Dyersburg, TN
250
Followers
528
Post
28K+
Views
ABOUT

With Dyersburg Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy