Top homes for sale in Brenham

(Brenham, TX) There aren’t many better ways to get a sense for what you might love in a home in Brenham than checking out what’s on the market now. Whether you’re looking for a modest two-bedroom or something more spacious, there are options here to suit a range of buyers.

These listings are from our classifieds:

401 North Austin Street, Brenham, 77833 4 Beds 3 Baths | $169,995 | Single Family Residence | 1,722 Square Feet | Built in 2004

4 bedroom bungalow near historic downtown Brenham!!!! This little house is ideal for the handy man who wants a fixer upper. Within walking distance of all the quaint shops and restaurants in downtown Brenham and just a few blocks from Brenham?s Fireman's and Henderson Parks. Wood fenced back yard and open wood deck, and covered front porch.

For open house information, contact ROGER CHAMBERS, MARKET REALTY, INC. at 979-836-9600

914 Wild Vine Pass, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $317,200 | Single Family Residence | 1,911 Square Feet | Built in 2021

The definition of personal elegance, the Dexter I is a part of our innovative Flex Series of floor plans, which allows buyers to personalize the layout of their home to best fit their family. We love the newly-expanded open concept kitchen, living room, and breakfast area, and how you can choose between having a study, dining room, or 4th bedroom. You are also able to decide between having a back porch or more square footage in your living room! With more options to personalize through our gorgeous interior and exterior selections, you?ll never feel more at home. Additional options included: Stainless steel appliances, integral blinds in rear door, decorative tile backsplash, and exterior coach lighting.

For open house information, contact Randy French, Stylecraft Builders Inc. at 979-830-1311

3958 Fm 390, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $579,000 | 1,680 Square Feet | Built in 2019

Located on the highly desirable FM 390, this beautiful land has been expertly cleared for a homesite at the back of the property, which overlooks the rolling 5 acres and preserved scattered live oak trees. There are no restrictions and electricity, a well, and an oversized septic system are all ready to support future projects. In the meantime, a modular home, built in 2019, boasts an open-concept living space with wood-look vinyl flooring, an expansive kitchen island with sink and built-in dishwasher, gorgeous subway tile, and modern lighting. The 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home has 1,680 sq ft with large bedrooms and oversized closets. Even more storage space can be found in the mud/laundry room, walk-in pantry, and hall linen closet.

For open house information, contact Jennifer Dunkin, Cedar Frame, LLC at 979-922-5544

207 Meadow Lane, Brenham, 77833 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,306 Square Feet | Built in 1969

This open concept 3 bedroom, 2 bathroom home is located in a quiet, peaceful neighborhood and surrounded by well maintained houses. Situated on an oversized corner lot, this house has plenty of room for indoor and outdoor entertaining. It's a perfect investment opportunity or permanent residence for a family. You don't want to miss this one!

For open house information, contact None, Texas Lone Star Team - Keller Williams Brazos Valley at 979-530-3024