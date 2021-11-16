Home ownership in Chattanooga is within reach with townhouses like these

(CHATTANOOGA, TN) These Chattanooga townhomes offer the best of urban living. With the vibrancy of a neighborhood scene just around the corner, but the space to do your own thing, they’re a unique combination of youthful energy and grownup flexibility.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

1771 Stones Rest Cir, Chattanooga, 37421 3 Beds 2 Baths | $374,900 | Townhouse | 2,168 Square Feet | Built in 2016

The Best in Maintenance Free Living! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath end unit Townhome is located just minutes to all of the shops and restaurants of Hamilton Place. Step inside to hardwood floors and neutral paint throughout. The living room with fireplace is open to the kitchen and dining area which is perfect for family living and entertaining. The cook's dream kitchen features granite counter tops, stainless appliances and island/breakfast bar. The owners suite is spacious with walk-in closet and private bath. There are 2 additional bedrooms, full bath, office, and laundry room on the main level. Step upstairs to the bonus room. The outdoor living space is like nothing often found in Townhome Communities. There was a $40,000 upgrade for the large screened-in porch and extended the roof line. The kids and pets will love to play in the fenced in back and side yard. This home has been meticulously maintained and is ready for new owners. Make your appointment for your private showing today.

722 Latitude Cir, Chattanooga, 37402 3 Beds 5 Baths | $1,750,000 | Townhouse | 4,383 Square Feet | Built in 2023

Final phase of these Riverfront Luxury Town Homes - on the Tennessee River in Downtown Chattanooga. Four stories with private boat slip. Private elevator and garage. Large river facing private rooftop patio, private balcony and sunken garden. The architectural design combines the look of a Cape Cod Bungalow and Southern Coastal which is described as Tennessee Coastal. Located on the River Walk, the views from each of the 19 Four (4) story Town Homes is expansive. Each unit will have its own boat slip giving each owner the option of boating on the river. The Town homes will have custom designed tile and custom shower, custom cabinetry in the kitchen and bathrooms and living room, custom designed lighting allowing for energy efficiency, a skylight over the open stairwell, three gas fireplaces, custom stained hardwood floors and quality appliances, stone countertops in the kitchen and bathrooms. Each unit will have a two car garage with garage door opener plus additional two exterior spaces which will also be private and secured parking. The ground level has a private entrance with its own garden terrace. This level has a fireplace and sitting area, private full bath and closet space. This level is large enough to be a den, game or office. There is access to the elevator and stairs. The main level offers a large open living space with custom fireplace. The kitchen is located on this level and is extremely open and spacious with an abundance of custom cabinetry for storage. There is also a dining space that opens to an area for grilling. The kitchen is equipped with a large walk in pantry, Double Ovens and a gas cooktop. Included in the kitchen is a wine cooler for proper wine storage. Off the living space there is an entrance patio for relaxing by the river. The patio also provides access to the lower level Garden space. The third level provides the Master and one Guest Bedroom with private bathrooms for both bedrooms. Closet space for the Master Bedroom is spacious with his and her walk in closets. This level also includes a large laundry room space and a linen closet. Level 4 offers a large area that could be another Bedroom or an office with a full bath. A large storage area is also located on this level. The best part of the top floor is the huge, covered deck with wet bar, and an incredible view across the River Walk and out to the Tennessee River. Included on this level is also an outdoor fireplace and wet bar. Cameron Harbor is within walking or biking distance to downtown and all that it has to offer. Personal interest on file.

6732 Willow Trace Dr, Chattanooga, 37421 3 Beds 3 Baths | $315,000 | Townhouse | 2,368 Square Feet | Built in 1996

Come see this beautiful two story townhome that has all the main living on the first floor. Step inside to a gorgeous open floor plan living area with tall ceilings, gas log fireplace and plenty of room to entertain. The kitchen features new granite, a breakfast nook and new flooring. There's a large dining room for those formal get togethers with family & friends. The master bedroom can easily accomodate a king sized bedroom suite. The en suite bath has double bowl vanity, separate tub & shower and a walk-in closet. Want a great place for morning coffee? Then check out the large sunroom which could make a great home office. The half bath and laundry are also tucked away on the first floor. Upstairs are two enormous bedrooms with tons of closet storage and a jack & jill bath. This home has one of the largest corner lots in the subdivision with beautiful landscaping. Out back there's a nice covered porch and fenced yard perfect for the puppies. This home checks all the boxes of curb appeal, floor plan, convenience to shopping, restaurants & medical facilities. One visit and you might just be ready to call this one your new home.

734 Latitude Cir, Chattanooga, 37402 3 Beds 5 Baths | $1,700,000 | Townhouse | 4,383 Square Feet | Built in 2022

