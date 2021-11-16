Check out these homes for sale in Salinas now

(Salinas, CA) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Salinas will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you.

582 Saint George Dr, Salinas, 93905 4 Beds 3 Baths | $759,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,114 Square Feet | Built in 2011

This newly built custom home sits on over +/- 16117 SF lot. There is nothing else like this in Salinas! This two-story beauty is a 4 bed/2.5ba, 2114 SF home with potential for expansion, shop, ADU (buyer to investigate expansion possibilities with city). New carpet, paint and blinds throughout! Well-equipped kitchen; spacious family room and living room, double sinks and private tub in the master bathroom; - all of these features scream luxury, space, and comfort. Located in desirable Laurel Heights neighborhood where homes are rarely available, this home provides the feeling of luxury and more. Close to shopping centers, parks, highways, hospital, soccer fields, and all the other amenities a city offers. Come experience the feeling for yourself today - this gem will not last! This is the last of the 4 newer homes being sold in this area.

24625 Avenida Principal, Corral De Tierra, 93908 4 Beds 4 Baths | $1,275,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,310 Square Feet | Built in 1981

Welcome to country living on the Monterey Peninsula. Move-in ready, spacious home on a private 3 acre lot, ideal for family and entertaining. The large main house has 4 bedrooms, 3 full bathrooms, plus office. The spacious kitchen and family room with fireplace is warm and inviting. The formal living room with wood floors opens to a lovely dining room with plenty of room for everyone to spread out. All this and another oversized family room with bar and fireplace to entertain. Over the three car detached garage with a private entrance is a large open studio apartment with a full bathroom. Cozy in the winter with the crackling fireplaces or opened up in the summer with the lots of sunshine and cool breezes, this home offers all the variety that California country living has to offer. Close to shopping, beaches, hiking and biking trails. A true gem awaits you in sunny Corral de Tierra Oaks with community pool and so much more.

25836 Paseo Estribo, Monterey, 93940 5 Beds 6 Baths | $3,400,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,719 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Majestic, spacious, private, and secure are words I would use to describe this Bay Ridge French chateau perched up high with expansive views of Monterey Bay, the Salinas Valley and the surrounding mountains. Expertly sited on 3.75 acres by local award-winning architect Eric Miller this gated estate boasts over 5700 sq ft of living space including 5 bdrms, 4 full and 2 half baths and an additional 1168 sq ft of outdoor patios including a 674 sq ft grand terrace. Inside you are treated to dramatic 18' ceilings with crown molding in the living and dining room, a soaring 2 story entry with a custom chandelier, a spacious master suite on the main level of the home and tons of natural light bathing the interior. Whether it is an intimate view of the impeccably landscaped grounds, a view of the city lights of Salinas, or the dramatic views of the valley and bay, every room has its own view. Be sure to move this to the top of your list. Being sold fully furnished as seen in the pictures.

22308 Davenrich St, Salinas, 93908 3 Beds 2 Baths | $840,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,688 Square Feet | Built in 1969

Darling single story 3 bed 2 bath HOME now available! Light, bright open feel, high ceilings w/wood beams, and a great backyard...all on a wonderful street within the amazing Toro Park neighborhood, Close to school & parks. Well maintained & loved by the original owner, first time on the market. Ready for the next chapter of memories. Don't wait! Call your favorite agent to arrange a showing.

