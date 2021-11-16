ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lancaster, CA

Homes for sale in Lancaster: New listings

Lancaster Daily
Lancaster Daily
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3N7Gyz_0cyQLwM200

37316 Del Mar Street, Palmdale, 93552

4 Beds 3 Baths | $540,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,111 Square Feet | Built in 2000

Beautiful well kept Diamond Crest Home in a Quiet Palmdale Community is sparkling it's charm for a New Homeowner! This Enormous Two Story House with 3,100 sqft of living space has every checklist boxes checked off. The House Features 4 Bedrooms ( 3 Spacious Bedrooms and 1 Large Master Bedroom Suite with a Large Walk-in Closet ). 3 Bathrooms. The Property also features an Upstairs Loft, Perfect for a Secondary Living Room, Perhaps a Home Office? Or a Potential 5th Bedroom Conversion? The First Floor features a Formal Living Room next to the Dining Room. Next, we have the Open View Kitchen with a Center Island. Lots of Cabinets for Storage. Dinette area next to Kitchen. Large Family Room with a Cozy Dual Fireplace, perfect area to host your Holiday Gatherings! Indoor Laundry Room with a Storage Closet. Great Size Backyard. Let's not forget the 3 Car Garage. The Property is close by to Schools, Parks, and Shopping Centers. This property is a MUST SEE! Won't Last long! Schedule a Private

For open house information, contact Debbie Ventura, Century 21 Amigo at 661-575-9500

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1w6DDO_0cyQLwM200

42350 Encanto Way, Quartz Hill, 93536

3 Beds 2 Baths | $479,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,742 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Wonderful updated home in desirable Quartz Hill. This beautiful home features three bedrooms and two bathrooms with just under two thousand square feet of living space. Large private rear yard as well as RV parking. Home has been updated and includes fresh paint both inside and out, new carpet throughout the home, new black matte hardware and stainless steel appliances. Smart thermostat with recently serviced HVAC system. Lots of nice touches in this one. Come and make it your home today.

For open house information, contact Randy Conrad, Patron Realty Group at 661-373-1881

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1iTl7t_0cyQLwM200

5425 W E12, Lancaster, 93536

2 Beds 1 Bath | $409,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,000 Square Feet | Built in 1955

this beautiful House with own water wheel. has 2 bedroom 1 bath. this home has been remodeled from electrical cables to water pipes and pump. With a new modern look. located in the path of growth. potential for distribution center, warehouse, etc. Couple of blocks away from the freeway entrance. This is a mix Zoning LRSP industrial commercial property.The property has two APN 3201-009-032 with 2.639 acres and 3201-009-035 with 2.1527 acres,this mix Zoning LRSP Fantastic large 4.8 Acre 50 miles away from LA City. This Industrial Commercial lot, located nearby SIGMA distribution warehouse. Michaels distribution center. SISCO Distribution warehouse. Just a short distance to Fox Airfield, Rite Aid warehouse and the fairgrounds Ave E12,Broker and broker's agents do not represent or guarantee accuracy of the square footage, lot lines/ dimensions. Buyer is advised to independently verify the accuracy of all information.

For open house information, contact Guadalupe Ybarra, Keller Williams Realty A.V. at 661-538-2800

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12Gi0E_0cyQLwM200

44329 Coyote Brush Street, Lancaster, 93536

3 Beds 2 Baths | $460,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,945 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Welcome home to this one story 3+2 home. As you enter you will appreciate the bright and airy feeling, wood flooring thru out most of the home. Family room and dining is open to the spacious kitchen with lots of counter space, center island and separate pantry. Master retreat with double sink, separate tub and shower, additional 2 bedrooms and guest bathroom. The backyard has a covered patio, large open space to make it your own...a must see!

For open house information, contact Roland Vandenberg, Romeo Echo Real Estate, Inc. at 805-404-3369

