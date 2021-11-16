House-hunt Providence: What’s on the market

(PROVIDENCE, RI) Looking for a house in Providence? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

115 Summit Avenue, West Warwick, 02893 3 Beds 1 Bath | $260,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,449 Square Feet | Built in 1848

The "Judge Charles Phillips House" as recognized by the Pawtuxet Valley Preservation and Historical Society is a charming cape cod style residence with farmer's front porch on a large, level, fenced lot and located in northwest West Warwick near the Cranston, Coventry, and Scituate town lines while still convenient to get to area shopping, restaurants, parks, etc. The home has a contemporary style with a large and open first floor and many updates including hardwood floors, remodeled eat-in kitchen with recessed lighting, bay window, stainless deep farmers sink, stainless steel appliances, and range hood, and decorative ceramic-tiled backsplash. Large formal dining room with crown molding, front to back living room, family room with brick fireplace that has potential as a 1st-floor bedroom plus a remodeled full bath/laundry room with tiled flooring. The 2nd floor has been fully redesigned with 3-bedrooms and wide-plank wood flooring. Additional updates include new roof, solar panels, repainted exterior, new Anderson vinyl replacement windows, completely redone electrical system including, exterior meter, circuit breaker panel and wiring, new plumbing with Pex supply lines and PVC waste pipes, concrete flooring added in full basement, newer heating system and hot water heater, in-ground lawn sprinklers, and storage shed. This is a wonderful opportunity to own a historic home with many modern updates. Subject to seller finding suitable housing.

91 Prospect Street, Providence, 02906 4 Beds 5 Baths | $3,249,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,693 Square Feet | Built in 1982

A stunning renovation of this Friedrich St. Florian-designed residence is among College Hill’s most beautiful homes. Its spacious living areas, chef's kitchen with an adjacent family room and gorgeous patio are show stoppers. Additional amenities include a lower level in-law suite and a home gym above a three bay heated garage. From the welcoming entry, with a contoured staircase, step into the combined living and dining rooms, with decorative parquet floors, a fireplace and a wet bar. The gourmet kitchen's professional-grade features include a five-burner cooktop, double ovens, stone counters with matching backsplash, a spacious center island, and custom cabinetry. A superbly designed extension of the kitchen has an integrated microwave, a professional wine refrigerator, and a pantry. The magical adjacent family room has Palladian windows and French doors providing walkout access to the private city garden. Perfect for Al-fresco dining. A study and a chic powder room completes the main floor. Upstairs, the sumptuous primary suite comes complete with a fireplace, a dressing room with built-ins and a private marble bath showcasing double sinks, a soaking tub, and a convenient stacked laundry. Two more bedroom suites, each with a private bath complete the second story. On the top floor is the home office with treetop views to the capital. Sitting majestically atop College Hill, this magnificent home is just steps to the universities, Downtown and the train.

25 Seaview Avenue, Cranston, 02905 5 Beds 5 Baths | $2,200,000 | Single Family Residence | 4,516 Square Feet | Built in 1924

Waterfront Georgian Style home, on one of the most desirable streets in Cranston, with all outstanding 180 degree views of the water, includes a separate buildable lot with its own dock on the sheltered Pawtuxet cove, truly once in a generation opportunity to purchase this 1920's home built to its highest standards with many period details throughout ,well preserved ,first floor offers an elegant open layout, foyer w/marble floors ,beautiful staircase, coffered ceiling's, crown moldings ,large living room with a brick fireplace, connected to a sunroom, formal dining room with a large window with a beautiful panoramic views of the water, a casual kitchen and den for family living, second floor offers a large master bedroom with a shower with its own deck to enjoy summer breezes and beautiful views of Narraganset Bay, plus two bedrooms and a full bathroom, third floor have two additional bedrooms , office , and a whirlpool and shower, it is a second less formal staircase that leads to second floor, the basement also is 50% finish offers a library/reading room with built in books cases, a brick fire place, also a family room with a fireplace, large cedar closet , two storage room, laundry room and utility room, and over size two car garage , large driveway, Brick fence wall, sprinkle system, brick exterior with slate roof, short walks to Historic Pawtuxet Village, only a few minutes from the airport , and Providence Downtown , easy access to all major highways ,and more.

208 Mann School Road, Smithfield, 02917 3 Beds 3 Baths | $639,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,336 Square Feet | Built in 1989

This Contemporary Stunner in Smithfield! Featuring an enormous Great Room, Bedroom Suite with updated Jacuzzi bath and Fireplace, Custom back yard retreat with multi-level deck, an Amazing outdoor Fireplace Patio and both front & rear Sprinklers! Plus there's a fully finished lower suite with walk-out and In-Law potential! Plus plenty of parking. It's ready for you to just move in so make it yours today!

