Take a look at these Evansville condominiums on the market now

(EVANSVILLE, IN) It’s easy to think of the equity of home ownership and the ease of living in a managed building as being mutually exclusive — but these Evansville condos offer the best of both worlds.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

These Evansville condos have been selected from our classified listings:

4810 Legacy Run, Evansville, 47711 2 Beds 2 Baths | $117,500 | Condominium | 1,054 Square Feet | Built in 2005

This 2 bedroom, 2 full bath, all brick ranch condo has been well maintained and is ready for new owners. Conveniently located in the Keystone Subdivision, this condo is a short drive to Northside and Eastside Evansville amenities. Upon entering, you will notice the nice features that include a vaulted ceiling, new ceramic tile wood-finish flooring, gas log fireplace and fresh paint in the living room. The fully applianced eat-in kitchen has ceramic tile floors, glazed cabinetry and tile backsplash. The master suite has a large walk in closet with a full private bath with ceramic tiled flooring. The second bedroom has new luxury vinyl wood plank flooring, a large closet and private access to the second bathroom. Outside is an open concrete patio and 2 parking spaces. The patio grill is included in the sale. HOA Dues cover all outside maintenance of the condo, mowing, landscaping, snow removal and trash. Welcome to low maintenance living!

For open house information, contact Cyndie Gish, Berkshire Hathaway HomeServices Indiana Realty at 812-455-0370

6616 Newburgh Road, Evansville, 47715 2 Beds 2 Baths | $156,500 | Condominium | 1,842 Square Feet | Built in 1979

Most desirable ground floor spacious, recently updated 2 Bedroom, 2 Full Bath unit! Beautifully updated Kitchen and Family Room. Open and spacious floor plan that offer comfort and functionality for its owner!! This condo has a huge amount of storage space, plus a storage closet on the front covered porch. You can go right into your living room from your porch without having to go through the Foyer. There is an intercom system, unit includes reserved covered carport to make life easy! The 24 hour Clubhouse features an indoor pool, spa, men & women's sauna and dressing rooms, a well equipped fitness center, billiard room, library, party room and a championship tennis/pickle ball court. $396.00 monthly HOA fee includes cable t.v, water and all exterior maintenance and improvements to buildings and grounds, exterior window cleaning, landscaping, snow removal and full use of the Club House.

For open house information, contact Michael Reeder, F.C. TUCKER EMGE REALTORS at 812-853-3381

Lot 8 Purdom Court, Evansville, 47715 3 Beds 3 Baths | $239,500 | Condominium | 1,890 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Presold

For open house information, contact Donovan Wilkins, RE/MAX REVOLUTION at 812-430-4851

600 S Cullen Avenue, Evansville, 47715 1 Bed 1 Bath | $84,900 | Condominium | 665 Square Feet | Built in 1972

Watch the sunrise over the tree tops above the pool from the balcony of this beautifully updated one bedroom unit on the 7th floor. Move right in to this turnkey unit that has an open kitchen, new LVP flooring to living room, bedroom, and spacious walk-in closet. Porcelain tile foyer, kitchen, and bath. New tub and surround and electrical updated this year. Includes all kitchen appliances, new microwave hood, plus new washer and dryer. Belle Manor offers high quality common areas and extensive amenities including: heated pool, game room, work out room, covered parking space, private storage unit, 24 hr security, penthouse rooms with commercial kitchens, guest apartment, maintenance and janitorial staff, indoor shuffle board, grills, picnic area, and basketball court for a quality lifestyle.

For open house information, contact Angela Bullock, Landmark Realty & Development, Inc at 812-474-9814