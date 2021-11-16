ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wilmington, NC

Step into home ownership with a townhouse in Wilmington

 6 days ago

(WILMINGTON, NC) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Wilmington’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Along with proximity to urban offerings like restaurants, art galleries and movie theaters, townhomes can entice home owners with lower maintenance requirements overall, thanks to their shared walls and minimal outdoor space.

If you’re on the house-hunt, take a look at this selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=04Jf5o_0cyQLthr00

4678 Wildaire Lane Lot 65, Leland, 28451

3 Beds 3 Baths | $289,990 | Townhouse | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

The Marion floorplan features an inviting covered front porch that opens into a formal dining room and open concept living space. The first-floor primary bedroom boasts a large bath and walk-in closet. On the second floor, you are greeted by a versatile loft space, laundry room, and convenient flex room. The Marion plan is available in both end units and interior units. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TXEnS_0cyQLthr00

7623 Knightbell Circle Lot 41, Leland, 28451

3 Beds 3 Baths | $269,870 | Townhouse | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

The Marion floorplan features an inviting covered front porch that opens into a formal dining room and open concept living space. The first-floor primary bedroom boasts a large bath and walk-in closet. On the second floor, you are greeted by a versatile loft space, laundry room, and convenient flex room. The Marion plan is available in both end units and interior units. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=35hhj5_0cyQLthr00

7578 Knightbell Circle Lot 54, Leland, 28451

3 Beds 3 Baths | $290,490 | Townhouse | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

The Marion floorplan features an inviting covered front porch that opens into a formal dining room and open concept living space. The first-floor primary bedroom boasts a large bath and walk-in closet. On the second floor, you are greeted by a versatile loft space, laundry room, and convenient flex room. The Marion plan is available in both end units and interior units. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1zDBJl_0cyQLthr00

7562 Knightbell Circle Lot 57, Leland, 28451

3 Beds 3 Baths | $275,190 | Townhouse | 1,895 Square Feet | Built in None

The Marion floorplan features an inviting covered front porch that opens into a formal dining room and open concept living space. The first-floor primary bedroom boasts a large bath and walk-in closet. On the second floor, you are greeted by a versatile loft space, laundry room, and convenient flex room. The Marion plan is available in both end units and interior units. Home Is Connected Smart Home Package is standard with every new home. Control the thermostat, front door light and lock, and video doorbell from your smartphone or with voice commands to Alexa! REQUEST INFOThe photos you see here are for illustration purposes only, interior and exterior features, options, colors and selections will differ.

