House-hunt Erie: What’s on the market

2058 Glendale Avenue, Erie, 16510 3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Check out this quaint, three bedroom, ranch style home located in a quite neighborhood on a corner lot! New owners will enjoy the modern layout of the open living room, kitchen and dining room, along with the spacious fenced in back yard! This house is a charmer!

8971 Main Street, Mckean, 16426 4 Beds 2 Baths | $82,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in 1889

McKean Boro 2 Story Fixer Upper. Zoned Business! Requires New Roof. 1st Floor Laundry, 2 Car Garage. Sold In "As-Is" Condition. Priced Below Assessed Value.

921 Grant Avenue, Erie, 16505 3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Many renovations have been completed including vinyl windows, refinished hardwood flooring, bathrooms, solid surface countertops, stainless appliances, ceramic backsplash and much more! New grass is in the process of being grown! Finished lower level provides additional living space and a full bathroom. Nice sun porch off of the back of the house where you can access the attached garage. Large fenced in backyard! So much to enjoy here!!

5037 Love Road, Millcreek, 16506 3 Beds 4 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,510 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Gorgeous corner lot. Amazing outdoor entertainment areas for the summer months. Deck off the kitchen, grand patio off the lower level, and fire pit in the backyard. Vaulted ceilings in the family room with a woodburning fireplace to stay cozy in the winter months. All new stainless steel appliances and lifetime guaranteed naturestone floor in the garage. Excludes washer/dryer.

