ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Erie, PA

House-hunt Erie: What’s on the market

Erie News Alert
Erie News Alert
 6 days ago

(ERIE, PA) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

And unlike renting, owning a home of course unlocks the investment power of the property market, hopefully growing in value every day, and also encouraging saving via payments toward your principal.

Check out these listings from around the Erie area:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=12WaQe_0cyQLsp800

2058 Glendale Avenue, Erie, 16510

3 Beds 1 Bath | $84,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,152 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Check out this quaint, three bedroom, ranch style home located in a quite neighborhood on a corner lot! New owners will enjoy the modern layout of the open living room, kitchen and dining room, along with the spacious fenced in back yard! This house is a charmer!

For open house information, contact Jake Scheloske, Agresti Real Estate at 814-459-9400

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-158611)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2i8ARk_0cyQLsp800

8971 Main Street, Mckean, 16426

4 Beds 2 Baths | $82,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,674 Square Feet | Built in 1889

McKean Boro 2 Story Fixer Upper. Zoned Business! Requires New Roof. 1st Floor Laundry, 2 Car Garage. Sold In "As-Is" Condition. Priced Below Assessed Value.

For open house information, contact Jenn Hills, Coldwell Banker Select - Airport at 814-838-2299

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-155814)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3iBNvI_0cyQLsp800

921 Grant Avenue, Erie, 16505

3 Beds 2 Baths | $169,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,370 Square Feet | Built in 1952

Many renovations have been completed including vinyl windows, refinished hardwood flooring, bathrooms, solid surface countertops, stainless appliances, ceramic backsplash and much more! New grass is in the process of being grown! Finished lower level provides additional living space and a full bathroom. Nice sun porch off of the back of the house where you can access the attached garage. Large fenced in backyard! So much to enjoy here!!

For open house information, contact Stacey Santos, RE/MAX Real Estate Group Erie at 814-833-9801

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-159961)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Kh5AF_0cyQLsp800

5037 Love Road, Millcreek, 16506

3 Beds 4 Baths | $335,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,510 Square Feet | Built in 1987

Gorgeous corner lot. Amazing outdoor entertainment areas for the summer months. Deck off the kitchen, grand patio off the lower level, and fire pit in the backyard. Vaulted ceilings in the family room with a woodburning fireplace to stay cozy in the winter months. All new stainless steel appliances and lifetime guaranteed naturestone floor in the garage. Excludes washer/dryer.

For open house information, contact Coreen Scott, Coldwell Banker Select - Airport at 814-838-2299

Copyright © 2021 Greater Erie Board of Realtors MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-GEBRPA-160443)

See more property details

Comments / 1

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Home, PA
Erie, PA
Real Estate
Local
Pennsylvania Business
Pennsylvania State
Pennsylvania Real Estate
City
Erie, PA
Erie, PA
Business
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#New Grass#Living Space#Value Proposition#Ceramic#House#Agresti Real Estate#Floor Laundry
Erie News Alert

Erie News Alert

Erie, PA
408
Followers
582
Post
38K+
Views
ABOUT

With Erie News Alert, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy