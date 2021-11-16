House hunt Huntsville: See what’s on the market now

(Huntsville, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Huntsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

292 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, 35759 4 Beds 3 Baths | $373,730 | Single Family Residence | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in None

The Avion - This alluring one-story plan with 4-5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, one half bath, and an expansive main suite with a large bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. Additional flex space off the main living area, spacious kitchen with large corner pantry and island overlooking the great room and dining space. The well-designed secondary bedrooms and bath include standard double-bowl vanity.

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville

360 Worley Drive, Hampton Cove, 35763 4 Beds 2 Baths | $316,969 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in None

Show off your style with the Daphnes open-concept floor plan! Featuring tons of natural light, the family room is perfect for entertaining, and the home's kitchen features an adorable breakfast nook. The Master Suite offers plenty of space, and its walk-in closet has room to spare. Make it your own with The Daphnes flexible floor plan, featuring an optional fourth bedroom and alternative Master Bath layout. Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

For open house information, contact Monteagle Cove Davidson Homes

218 Haystack Dr, Huntsville, 35757 3 Beds 2 Baths | $477,480 | Single Family Residence | 2,147 Square Feet | Built in None

Simplistic and unique, the "Danbury" plan is sure to please every family member. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom plan opens into a detailed foyer that connects almost every room. Located at the front of the house, the spacious master bedroom connects with an elegant master bathroom, complete with a double vanity, separate shower and freestanding tub, and vast walk-in closet. Conveniently located off the front foyer, the other two cozy bedrooms are completed with sizable closet space sharing a full bathroom in between. The rear of the house features an impressive great room and luxurious kitchen, perfect for hosting social hour with all your guests. A large deck off the eat in allows for a seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The "Danbury" plan is sure not to disappoint.

For open house information, contact Sabrina Dennis Stone Martin Builders

124 Olympia Drive, Meridianville, 35759 4 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,378 Square Feet | Built in 2005

METICULOUSLY maintained full brick, 4 BR/2 BA, ranch style with a TON OF UPDATES!! NEW Hardwood Floors2021! NEW Carpet 2021! NEW Tile in all wet areas 2021! NEW Hot Water Heater 2021! NEW Range and Microwave 2020! NEW Dishwasher 2019! And, to topit off, it has an over sized 12x24 shed/workshop in the back that was added in 2020. A MUST SEE and MOVE IN READY!!!

For open house information, contact Holly McDonald, Keller Williams - Madison at 256-319-3700