ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Huntsville, AL

House hunt Huntsville: See what’s on the market now

Huntsville Digest
Huntsville Digest
 6 days ago

(Huntsville, AL) New construction? An art-deco masterpiece? These listings in Huntsville will give you a sense of what you can find on the market today. Whether you’re looking for a place to raise a family or retire, these listings show the exciting array that’s being offered.

Here are a selection of listings from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0gJ2ax_0cyQLrwP00

292 Northlake Drive, Meridianville, 35759

4 Beds 3 Baths | $373,730 | Single Family Residence | 2,508 Square Feet | Built in None

The Avion - This alluring one-story plan with 4-5 bedrooms, 2 full baths, one half bath, and an expansive main suite with a large bathroom and a huge walk-in closet. Additional flex space off the main living area, spacious kitchen with large corner pantry and island overlooking the great room and dining space. The well-designed secondary bedrooms and bath include standard double-bowl vanity.

For open house information, contact George Cruz D.R. Horton - Huntsville

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-24334-243-24333-700270000-0012)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1KWA3q_0cyQLrwP00

360 Worley Drive, Hampton Cove, 35763

4 Beds 2 Baths | $316,969 | Single Family Residence | 1,964 Square Feet | Built in None

Show off your style with the Daphnes open-concept floor plan! Featuring tons of natural light, the family room is perfect for entertaining, and the home's kitchen features an adorable breakfast nook. The Master Suite offers plenty of space, and its walk-in closet has room to spare. Make it your own with The Daphnes flexible floor plan, featuring an optional fourth bedroom and alternative Master Bath layout. Just know that offerings vary by location, so please discuss our standard features and upgrade options with your communitys agent. *Attached photos may include upgrades and non-standard features.

For open house information, contact Monteagle Cove Davidson Homes

Copyright © 2021 Davidson Homes, LLC. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DVHBN-MonteagleCove-TheDaphneC)

See more property details

218 Haystack Dr, Huntsville, 35757

3 Beds 2 Baths | $477,480 | Single Family Residence | 2,147 Square Feet | Built in None

Simplistic and unique, the "Danbury" plan is sure to please every family member. This 3 bedroom 2 bathroom plan opens into a detailed foyer that connects almost every room. Located at the front of the house, the spacious master bedroom connects with an elegant master bathroom, complete with a double vanity, separate shower and freestanding tub, and vast walk-in closet. Conveniently located off the front foyer, the other two cozy bedrooms are completed with sizable closet space sharing a full bathroom in between. The rear of the house features an impressive great room and luxurious kitchen, perfect for hosting social hour with all your guests. A large deck off the eat in allows for a seamless indoor-outdoor flow. The "Danbury" plan is sure not to disappoint.

For open house information, contact Sabrina Dennis Stone Martin Builders

Copyright © 2021 Stone Martin Builders. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-SMBBN-366-7186-156-7186-87907-117828)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=02yp0x_0cyQLrwP00

124 Olympia Drive, Meridianville, 35759

4 Beds 2 Baths | $255,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,378 Square Feet | Built in 2005

METICULOUSLY maintained full brick, 4 BR/2 BA, ranch style with a TON OF UPDATES!! NEW Hardwood Floors2021! NEW Carpet 2021! NEW Tile in all wet areas 2021! NEW Hot Water Heater 2021! NEW Range and Microwave 2020! NEW Dishwasher 2019! And, to topit off, it has an over sized 12x24 shed/workshop in the back that was added in 2020. A MUST SEE and MOVE IN READY!!!

For open house information, contact Holly McDonald, Keller Williams - Madison at 256-319-3700

Copyright © 2021 Keller Williams Realty, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-KW-11942704)

See more property details

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Huntsville, AL
Alabama State
Alabama Real Estate
Huntsville, AL
Business
Huntsville, AL
Real Estate
Local
Alabama Business
The Hill

NY Assembly report corroborates Cuomo harassment claims

The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
POLITICS
CBS News

Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai's video chat with IOC chief fails to allay fears for her safety

Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
TENNIS
The Associated Press

Elizabeth Holmes makes her case to the jury in fraud trial

SAN JOSE, Calif. (AP) — Elizabeth Holmes, the one-time medical entrepreneur now charged with building a fraudulent company based on promises of a revolutionary technology, returned to the witness stand Monday. Her testimony, which focused largely on her enthusiasm based on positive early tests of that blood-testing technology, may be...
SAN JOSE, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Keller Williams
Huntsville Digest

Huntsville Digest

Huntsville, AL
282
Followers
587
Post
26K+
Views
ABOUT

With Huntsville Digest, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy