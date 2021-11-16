Single-family homes for sale in Port St Lucie

(PORT ST LUCIE, FL) If you’re on the house-hunt in the Port St Lucie area, you won’t want to miss these listings.

1645 Se Dixie Highway, Stuart, 34994 3 Beds 2 Baths | $265,500 | Single Family Residence | 952 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Super sweet home! Ready for its new family. Lovely creme color large tile throughout the home, kitchen & bathroom's beautifully updated, newer SS appliance, A/C (2011) & duct work has been cleaned and serviced, Replaced all paddle fans and light fixtures, custom closets, new hurricane sliders and front door AND brand new White PVC privacy fenced enclosing the huge backyard, Great for all the kids and pets. City water and sewer!! This is a true gem.

10215 Sw Coral Tree Circle, Port Saint Lucie, 34987 3 Beds 2 Baths | $525,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,992 Square Feet | Built in 2019

In the sought after 55+ community of Vitalia UPGRADED Waterfront 3/2/2 w/golf cart garage. You will fall in love with this gorgeous home with a view. Upgrades include: Gourmet kitchen 42" white cabinets, quartz countertops, flat glass cooktop, double wall oven & 11ft island w/composite sink. COMPLETE Impact glass, crown molding, ceramic woodlook tile thru out, high end lighting & fans, oversized MBath shower, fully insulated walls for sound proofing. 12' slider leads to extended covered lanai. Room for a pool-plumbing & electric already there! Fantastic clubhouse with 2 pools, hot tub, pickleball/tennis and TONS of activities. Hurry and come to see your slice of paradise!

163 Se Via Lago Garda, Port Saint Lucie, 34953 3 Beds 3 Baths | $790,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,500 Square Feet | Built in 2021

NEW CONSTRUCTION!! WHERE LIFESTYLE , LOCATION, AND OPPORTUNITY ALL COME TOGETHER Located on the North Fork of the St.Lucie river, Rivella is recognized for its tranquility and surrounding nature. As one enters the private gates of Rivella, the row of mature Royal Palms welcomes residents to this one-of-kind waterfront community in the renowned Treasure Coast. Choose one of several custom built models to build in the Estate or Island neighborhood. Every lot has privacy with no back-to-back home sites in this stunning community. Photos are not of actual home but similar being built. PRICES WILL RANGE BETWEEN APPROXIMATELY $775,000 TO $1,200,000 + Lot price not inc DEPENDING UPON MODEL AND CUSTOM FEATURES SELECTED. Bedrooms, bathrooms and square footage depend on model and floorplan selected. Located close to Club Med, restaurants, beaches, dining, and hospitals. As a resident, enjoy walking trails, a community pool, tennis courts and clubhouse.

1010 Buckeye Drive, Fort Pierce, 34982 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,194 Square Feet | Built in 1971

Cute home surrounded by lush landscaping available in historic White City. Located close to produce stand, shopping, schools and highway for commuters.

