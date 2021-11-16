Home ownership in Gainesville is within reach with townhouses like these

(GAINESVILLE, FL) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Gainesville’s vibrant urban living than a townhouse- and no better way to try one on for size than browsing these listings and selecting one or more to tour.

Contrary to the perceptions of some, townhouses also often provide a strong value compared to traditional homes. When compared in a given neighborhood, townhomes have been shown to often be more affordable than standalone homes - and with smaller lot sizes their property taxes can also be lower than conventional homes, while their HOA fees can be lower than condos.

If you’re interested in townhomes, take a look at these selections from our classifieds:

341 Ne 2Nd Avenue, Gainesville, 32601 2 Beds 3 Baths | $445,000 | Townhouse | 2,260 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Open house Oct 3 12-3pm Luxury townhouse located in the heart of downtown Gainesville only 6 minutes (1.4 miles) to the University of Florida & 7 minutes to UF Health-Shands Hospital (2.2 miles). This beautiful one of a kind 2260sf with attached garage 2 story with 2 owner suites and a study/nursery upstairs. Skylights add to the already abundant natural light shining through the open floorplan. Loads of upgrades and architectural details make this the perfect home to Relax in front of the Gas fireplace or lounge on one of the two balconies. The main floor has 1/2 bath with under stairs storage. The large kitchen opening to dining area which opens to the living room makes this the ideal home for entertaining friends or just getting together with the family. Large walk in closets in each of the two bedrooms upstairs. Plenty of storage in the completed Attic. Walk to Bo Diddley Park and enjoy the entertainment Free Yoga and much more. Hungry, visit any of the many restaurants downtown, or grab something from the farmers market every Wednesday and take it home. No worries with parking with your one car garage with access from NE 3rd St.

5328 Nw 9Th Lane, Gainesville, 32605 2 Beds 2 Baths | $205,900 | Townhouse | 1,662 Square Feet | Built in 1988

Spacious townhouse near UF, Gainesville Health & Fitness, North Florida Medical Center, shopping, and restaurants. Enjoy a large living & dining room with upgraded flooring, plus an updated kitchen with granite countertops, upgraded cabinets, pantry, and breakfast bar. Laundry room connects to a TWO CAR GARAGE. The living room leads to a wood deck with a BEAUTIFUL POND VIEW! 1 bed/1 bath downstairs and 1 bed/bath upstairs. Upstairs bedroom has a large walk-in closet, balcony with pond view, and bathroom with walk-in shower & dual sinks. Upstairs also features a loft that can serve as a great study or office. With an acceptable offer, Seller will give a flooring credit to repair the entryway laminate flooring and replace the carpet on the stairway landing. Centrally located townhome in beautiful setting!

1609 Nw 29Th Road Unit 8, Gainesville, 32605 3 Beds 3 Baths | $230,000 | Townhouse | 1,747 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Welcome to this beautifully 1747 SF 3Bedroom with 2.5 Bathroom Townhouse in Eagle Trace. Quiet, peaceful environment, pond, lush landscape, sidewalks, and large open green spaces , plenty of parking spaces. Convenient location to UF, Shand's, shopping centers, restaurants, and bus route. Laminated floor and tile throughout the whole house. Master bedroom with its own bathroom plus large walk-in closet at downstairs, High ceilings in living room and sliding doors that lead to the spacious screened lanai perfect for relaxing or just to BBQ. Storage is bountiful in this townhouse. Upstairs two bedrooms share a big vanity bathroom, large open Loft/play/office space overlooking downstairs. You can work from home in this nice and quiet environmental with free maintenance. Community has pool and clubhouse. Don’t miss this nice floor plan and well-maintained home!

4316 21St Ln, Gainesville, 32607 2 Beds 2 Baths | $139,900 | Townhouse | 1,208 Square Feet | Built in 1985

Conveniently located less than a mile from Butler Plaza shopping center and restaurants. Close to the University of Florida, UF Shands Hospital, North Florida Regional Medical Center, and Oaks Mall. The home has two bedrooms and two full bathrooms. One bedroom and full bath is located on the first floor and the master bedroom and bath is located on the second floor.

