House-hunt Eugene: What’s on the market

(EUGENE, OR) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Check out these listings from around the Eugene area:

1910 Kimberly Dr, Eugene, 97405 3 Beds 5 Baths | $795,000 | Single Family Residence | 5,078 Square Feet | Built in 1993

One of a kind home is located in a very exclusive Eugene Neighbor Hood. This home is located in a beautiful private private park like setting. Home features include Library, 3 master suites, 2 gas fireplaces & 2 wood burning fireplaces, 24x12 Sunroom, newer gas furnace with allergy filter. 9' ceilings, built-ins. This property is currently being leased DO NOT DISTURB TENANT. Additional 6.64 Acres adjacent property is also listed for sale MLS 21678275. APPOINTMENT ONLY

85 Kourt Dr, Eugene, 97404 3 Beds 2 Baths | $385,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,524 Square Feet | Built in 2005

Wonderfully maintained single level 3 bedroom 2 full bath home. Home features indoor laundry, forced air and newer AC, gas hot water heater, 2 car garage, large master suite, open floorplan, and large backyard. This home has been very well taken care of. Don't miss this opportunity. Don't miss the virtual walk through on the Virtual Tour Link.

2028 Olive St, Eugene, 97405 3 Beds 2 Baths | $499,000 | Single Family Residence | 1,836 Square Feet | Built in 1900

Wonderful two story 1900's Craftsman on College Hill. Hardwood floors, charming built ins, updated gas heat and air. Large fenced backyard with alley access , mature landscape, detached garage and carport. Possible room for ADU, Buyer to verify. Close to Downtown Eugene, parks, Public Library, UO, Civic Sports Center, shopping and restaurants. Please preview 2028 Olive Street to fully appreciate all that it has to offer.

1690 Lorane Hwy, Eugene, 97405 2 Beds 1 Bath | $285,000 | Single Family Residence | 894 Square Feet | Built in 1930

Adorable single level 2 Bed 1 Bath home located on 2 tax lots totaling .18 acres with circular driveway. The home encumbers the second lot. This home is located on the SE corner of Chambers and Lorane Hwy. There will be brand new homes being built on the adjacent lots. Great opportunity for first time buyer or someone looking to downsize. Would also make a great rental.

