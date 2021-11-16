These condos are for sale in Brownsville

(BROWNSVILLE, TX) There’s no better match for a buyer looking for the best of Brownsville’s vibrant urban living than a condo - and no better way to try one on for size than browsing our listings and selecting one or more to tour.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

305 Calle Amistosa, Brownsville, 78520 2 Beds 2 Baths | $85,000 | Condominium | 1,052 Square Feet | Built in 1981

*Open floor plan condo *Private covered patio *2 assigned parking spaces. *On-Site Management *Community pool *tennis courts. *HOA's include water, trash, exterior maintenance

For open house information, contact Carmen Gavito, PSA, e-Pro, CLRA, Keller Williams LRGV at 956-544-6777

524 Wildrose, Brownsville, 78520 3 Beds 3 Baths | $252,000 | Condominium | 2,134 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Stunning 2-story condominium perfectly located off Central Blvd in a gated community. This spacious stand-alone unit features 2,134 sq. ft. of living space, 10-foot ceilings, 3 bedrooms, 2.5 baths, hardwood and travertine flooring, built in storage, patio and 2-car garage. The kitchen has granite countertops and stainless-steel appliances. Master bedroom has double vanity, walk-in closet and balcony. There is an upstairs bonus area and a bonus room downstairs. Come and see this beautiful home! Call me today for more information and to schedule your viewing appointment.

For open house information, contact Jaime Gonzalez, Keller Williams Realty Rgv at 956-566-8377

2901 Central Blvd., Brownsville, 78520 2 Beds 2 Baths | $149,900 | Condominium | 1,131 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Beautiful 2 Bedrooms, 2 Full Baths Condominium, Remodeled in 2017 , Exquisite kitchen with Quartz Counter top, ,Brand New Kitchen Cabinets, Recessed Mood Dimming Lights LED , All New floors ( Wood Laminate Life Proof), Both Showers Remodeled, Operational Wood Burning Chimney, This Condominium comes with Lots of Storage, Inside and Out , 2 Walking Closets on Master Bath, Extra Utility Closet on Patio, 2 Private Balconies .Very Centrally located, , close to Mall ,Freeway, Space X lunching area just a few minutes away, , Beautiful Lush Tropical Landscaping, Property also has Great Pool to relax Enjoy nature and a natural Resaca, Location! Location! Location!

For open house information, contact Jacqueline Bell, NextHome on the Coast at 956-433-5333

3005 Old Alice Rd., Brownsville, 78526 3 Beds 2 Baths | $129,900 | Condominium | 1,302 Square Feet | Built in 1974

Location! Location! Location! 3 bedroom Condo with appliances in the heart of our amazing city. With the recent expansion of Brownsville and the demand for rentals this condo is suitable not only as a primary residence but as a 2nd home, long-term rental or AirBnB. This Condo is walking distance to a beautiful Resaca that offers breathtaking views of our natural scenery. Located in one of Brownsville's desired locations, off of Ruben M. Torres (FM 802) with easy access to Expressway 83, around the corner from Sunrise Mall, minutes from Walmart and Pablo Kiesel which offers the best eateries in town and many more shops and restaurants.

For open house information, contact Grace Valdez, Keller Williams LRGV at 956-544-6777