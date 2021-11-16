ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
House hunting in Fort Myers? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

Fort Myers Voice
Fort Myers Voice
 6 days ago

(FORT MYERS, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Fort Myers or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MuoFy_0cyQLmm000

15001 Arbor Lakes Dr E, North Fort Myers, 33917

3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,900 | Condominium | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Arbor lakes three bed room condo with a lake view on both sides; The three bedrooms have ample room and large closets. Large kitchen with a movable island with storage/counter space. The screened in Balcony is a prime spot for relaxing and enjoying the nature setting. Roll down shutters on the balcony for storm protection. Community pool and tennis courts are just a short walk along the lake path. Come take a look.

For open house information, contact Michael Hoesley, Tudor Villas Realty Corp at 239-549-7400

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221066827)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2vIGcI_0cyQLmm000

11971 Champions Green Way, Fort Myers, 33913

3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Condominium | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful Garden Condo on the Golf Course at Gateway Golf & Country Club, a gated community. This Bayhill model with 3BR, 2BA with 1 car garage on the 1st floor -- No stairs.

For open house information, contact Eleanor Redar, Redar Golf 2 Gulf Realty Group at 239-823-7391

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221072708)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JqgnJ_0cyQLmm000

8550 Kingbird Loop, Estero, 33967

2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Condominium | 1,154 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Stunning water and pool view from this top floor unit. Extremely well maintained condo with NO Carpeting !! A/C only 3 yrs old, New dishwasher and Garbage disposal. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Bright unit with plenty of natural light and the western exposure supplies amazing sunset views ! Hurricane impact sliding doors and windows. Showings only available after 4PM daily. tenants moving out October 31st. please excuse boxes. This is a Great investment opportunity. Perfect central location between Naples and and Fort Myers. Easy access to shopping, dining and Florida Gulf Coast University.

For open house information, contact Nancy Haroian-Wry, PA, DomainRealty.com LLC at 239-301-4301

Copyright © 2021 Naples Area Board of REALTORS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-NABORFL-221073823)

See more property details
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2k6tuk_0cyQLmm000

13110 Cross Creek Blvd, Fort Myers, 33912

2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Condominium | 1,094 Square Feet | Built in 1989

RARELY AVAILABLE 2nd floor, TURNKEY FURNISHED, Veranda home in Cross Creek Country Club! Step inside & be greeted by neutral tile on the diagonal in wet areas & upgraded wood-like flooring throughout main living areas & bedrooms! Eat-in kitchen offers impact sliders that open to front patio, lots of cabinet space, stainless appliances & breakfast bar. You'll truly appreciate the openness of the great room (complete w/ wet bar) with volume ceilings offered only with 2nd floor homes! Plus, living/dining areas open to tiled lanai (with hurricane shutters) via expansive sliders, and boast SPECTACULAR views of the green AND lake! Master suite, also with sliders to lanai, is light & bright and offers dual sinks, walk-in shower with upgraded frameless shower door, plus walk-in closet. A bundled golf/maintenance free community, you'll love your new lifestyle! Just a short walk away you'll have access to the clubhouse, community pool, spa, tennis courts, pro shop & restaurant. Located just off Daniels's Parkway, you are minutes to a myriad of shopping & dining options, theater, easy access to I-75, RSW International Airport, and a variety of local beaches. At this price, it's time to MOVE!

For open house information, contact Brenda Sheets, RE/MAX Realty Team at 239-242-2003

Copyright © 2021 Florida Gulf Coast Multiple Listing Service, Inc. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-FMSWFL-221038837)

See more property details

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers Voice

Fort Myers, FL
ABOUT

With Fort Myers Voice, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

