House hunting in Fort Myers? These condos offer worry-free home ownership

(FORT MYERS, FL) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Fort Myers or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With landscaping and building maintenance taken care of, a condo gives you some of the freedom normally associated with an apartment, while retaining many of the investment qualities of a home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

15001 Arbor Lakes Dr E, North Fort Myers, 33917 3 Beds 2 Baths | $165,900 | Condominium | 1,106 Square Feet | Built in 1993

Arbor lakes three bed room condo with a lake view on both sides; The three bedrooms have ample room and large closets. Large kitchen with a movable island with storage/counter space. The screened in Balcony is a prime spot for relaxing and enjoying the nature setting. Roll down shutters on the balcony for storm protection. Community pool and tennis courts are just a short walk along the lake path. Come take a look.

11971 Champions Green Way, Fort Myers, 33913 3 Beds 2 Baths | $275,000 | Condominium | 1,407 Square Feet | Built in 2007

Beautiful Garden Condo on the Golf Course at Gateway Golf & Country Club, a gated community. This Bayhill model with 3BR, 2BA with 1 car garage on the 1st floor -- No stairs.

8550 Kingbird Loop, Estero, 33967 2 Beds 2 Baths | $229,000 | Condominium | 1,154 Square Feet | Built in 2006

Stunning water and pool view from this top floor unit. Extremely well maintained condo with NO Carpeting !! A/C only 3 yrs old, New dishwasher and Garbage disposal. Open floor plan with split bedrooms. Bright unit with plenty of natural light and the western exposure supplies amazing sunset views ! Hurricane impact sliding doors and windows. Showings only available after 4PM daily. tenants moving out October 31st. please excuse boxes. This is a Great investment opportunity. Perfect central location between Naples and and Fort Myers. Easy access to shopping, dining and Florida Gulf Coast University.

13110 Cross Creek Blvd, Fort Myers, 33912 2 Beds 2 Baths | $195,000 | Condominium | 1,094 Square Feet | Built in 1989

RARELY AVAILABLE 2nd floor, TURNKEY FURNISHED, Veranda home in Cross Creek Country Club! Step inside & be greeted by neutral tile on the diagonal in wet areas & upgraded wood-like flooring throughout main living areas & bedrooms! Eat-in kitchen offers impact sliders that open to front patio, lots of cabinet space, stainless appliances & breakfast bar. You'll truly appreciate the openness of the great room (complete w/ wet bar) with volume ceilings offered only with 2nd floor homes! Plus, living/dining areas open to tiled lanai (with hurricane shutters) via expansive sliders, and boast SPECTACULAR views of the green AND lake! Master suite, also with sliders to lanai, is light & bright and offers dual sinks, walk-in shower with upgraded frameless shower door, plus walk-in closet. A bundled golf/maintenance free community, you'll love your new lifestyle! Just a short walk away you'll have access to the clubhouse, community pool, spa, tennis courts, pro shop & restaurant. Located just off Daniels's Parkway, you are minutes to a myriad of shopping & dining options, theater, easy access to I-75, RSW International Airport, and a variety of local beaches. At this price, it's time to MOVE!

