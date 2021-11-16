These condos are for sale in Augusta

(AUGUSTA, GA) Whether you’re looking for your first home in Augusta or considering downsizing, condominiums offer a unique value proposition, blending a more affordable entry to the housing market with the chance to live in a managed building while still building equity.

With locations at the heart of trendy neighborhoods and close to vibrant, bustling street scenes, condos combine desirable aspects of apartment living with the certainty and investment qualities of a traditional home.

Check out these units selected from our classifieds:

936 Broad Street, Augusta, 30901 0 Bed 1 Bath | $137,900 | Condominium | 638 Square Feet | Built in 2011

JB Whites Studio Condo with All Furniture Included!!! A condo in the middle of all of the action in downtown Augusta. Close to the Medical District, Restaurants, Shopping, and SRP Park, all within walking distance or by bike. Walk in this historic building and you will find comfort and relaxation as you notice the book store and cafe on the main level. Take the secure elevator up to the 3rd floor and you will see hints of yesteryear as you walk the halls. Upon entering #307, you will notice the beautiful wood flooring, stained kitchen cabinets with granite, and pendant lighting over the huge island. Look towards the window that faces West and you will find two closets on either side along with your murphy bed discretly hidden in an Armoire. Next you will find a bathroom and laundry/utility room with brand new washer/dryer. Recent replacements also include new microwave and garbage disposal. Don't Miss Out!!! See it today!!! ***For Owner Occupancy Only***

For open house information, contact LESLIE CARON, METHOD REAL ESTATE GROUP at 706-312-9913

209 Harvest Lane, Aiken, 29803 3 Beds 3 Baths | $359,900 | Condominium | 2,300 Square Feet | Built in 2020

Pin Oak Farm's final phase. Great location on south side of Aiken. Palmetto plan offers single-story living (2 bedrooms and 2 baths, kitchen, dining, den, family rm, laundry down) AND a bonus room w/large walk-in closet and half bath upstairs, PLUS walk-out attic stor. Home has tons of storage and upgrades galore! Wood and tile floors downstairs, crown molding, chair rail, fireplace w/gas logs, ultra-efficient MinkaAire ceiling fans, and large 2-car garage w/separ storage room. White cabinets throughout w/rollouts and soft-close doors and drawers. Kitchen has Corian counters, tiled backsplash, LED undercabinet lighting, and Whirlpool appliances w/extend warr. Tankless water heater by Rinnai. Enjoy your leisure with no exterior maintenance on your calendar since the HOA takes care of all outside building AND lawn maint., bldg. insur, termite, pest control, club house, fitness room, and pool. Don't miss this one—it's only one year old and it's a gem. Avail Sept-Nov timeframe.

For open house information, contact Randal Longo, I Save Realty at 843-737-6347

827 Milledge Road, Augusta, 30904 3 Beds 2 Baths | $199,900 | Condominium | 1,292 Square Feet | Built in 1963

Location, Location, Location!! Don't miss the opportunity to purchase in the highly sought-after Magnolia Villa Condominiums! This 3 bedroom, 2 bath, lower-level condo will not last long. The remodeled kitchen features granite and all stainless appliances. There are wood laminate and ceramic tile floors throughout and the main living area features crown molding and plantation shutters. There are 3 nice size bedrooms, and the guest full bath has been totally remodeled! $5,000 painting allowance being offered. The HVAC in this all-electric unit is less than 5 years old! Park feet from your back door with 2 designated parking spaces. Enjoy relaxing in the fully landscaped courtyard with mature trees and a grilling area. All this minutes from everywhere! SOLD AS IS. Folks, these don't hit the market very often, don't let this opportunity pass your client by! Interior pictures coming soon!

For open house information, contact STACI STORY COLEMAN, BLANCHARD & CALHOUN-SCOTT NIXON at 706-863-8953

1017 Stevens Creek Road, Augusta, 30907 2 Beds 2 Baths | $100,000 | Condominium | 1,312 Square Feet | Built in 1976

Beautifully recently updated condo. 2bedroom1 1/2 bath 2 stories. New LVP flooring throughout. New kitchen appliances and updated lighting. ( a real cool light in the dining room) Bedrooms are a great size with a walk-in walk-thru closet from owners bedroom to the newly complete bath remodel. Wonderful private courtyard entrance. A corner unit condo. Quite and beautifully maintained common area space with Swimming pool and clubhouse. Close to everything you need.

For open house information, contact NICK GRUBISA, BLANCHARD & CALHOUN-SCOTT NIXON at 706-863-8953