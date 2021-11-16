ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These houses are for sale in Greenville

 6 days ago

(GREENVILLE, SC) A house offers an unmatched value proposition: Not only a place to call home, but an investment that lasts.

From sweeping views to cozy neighborhoods, there’s something for everyone in this blend of properties from around the area.

Widely considered a strong investment, a house offers not only a place to call home, but potentially a source of financial stability for years to call home.

Take a look at these Greenville listings:

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1BPudu_0cyQLk0Y00

311 Sweetgrass Lane, Piedmont, 29673

3 Beds 2 Baths | $284,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,559 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Cambridge Walk, floorplans including ranch and 2-story homes with unmatched included features. One of D.R. Horton's newest swim communities! This beautiful community is centrally located between Greenville and Simpsonville, and just minutes from Hwy 25, I-85, and I-385 making your commute easier than ever!! Cambridge Walk offers the best of both worlds with its quaint small-town charm yet big city convenience, with easy access to all of the desired locations for shopping, dining, parks, golf, hospitals, and more! Featuring tot lot, sidewalks, streetlights and oversized homesites. This active community is perfect for all lifestyles, and why Cambridge Walk is a perfect place to call home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Aznzz_0cyQLk0Y00

404 Sweetgrass Lane, Piedmont, 29673

3 Beds 3 Baths | $311,390 | Single Family Residence | 2,196 Square Feet | Built in None

Welcome to Cambridge Walk, floorplans including ranch and 2-story homes with unmatched included features. One of D.R. Horton's newest swim communities! This beautiful community is centrally located between Greenville and Simpsonville, and just minutes from Hwy 25, I-85, and I-385 making your commute easier than ever!! Cambridge Walk offers the best of both worlds with its quaint small-town charm yet big city convenience, with easy access to all of the desired locations for shopping, dining, parks, golf, hospitals, and more! Featuring tot lot, sidewalks, streetlights and oversized homesites. This active community is perfect for all lifestyles, and why Cambridge Walk is a perfect place to call home!

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BowbL_0cyQLk0Y00

200 Raleighwood Lane, Simpsonville, 29681

2 Beds 2 Baths | $323,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,796 Square Feet | Built in None

Now Selling Phase 2! Conveniently located, only a mile away from I-385, in the highly desirable Hillcrest High School district. Enjoy the small town feel of Simpsonville without sacrificing everything the larger city of Greenville has to offer. Local shops and restaurants, annual festivals, local farmers market and big-name stores, major medical facilities as well as an outdoor entertainment venue are all within a few minutes drive. Heritage Park is just a short walk away.Heritage Village offers an award-winning series of floor plans including ranch and 2-story homes loaded with included features, built with integrity by Americas Largest Home Builder since 2002.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1JC1r5_0cyQLk0Y00

1521 Rosegarth Lane, Greer, 29651

4 Beds 3 Baths | $289,990 | Single Family Residence | 2,174 Square Feet | Built in None

Homes for every lifestyle is what you will find at Brockman Farms located in one of the hottest selling areas of the Upstate, award-winning Spartanburg County School District 5. Brockman Farms offers a perfect location centrally located between Greenville and Spartanburg. Its close to interstates, minutes from Greenvilles GSP International Airport, and perfectly located minutes from Tyger River Park, BMW and the Upstates Industrial corridor. Brockman Farms offers 3 series of beautiful homes from Americas largest builder as well as a pool and cabana. Brockman Farms is a must see!

Community Policy