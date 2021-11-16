Single-family homes for sale in Ocala

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
 6 days ago

(OCALA, FL) Looking for a house in Ocala? Take a look at these listings pulled today from our classifieds, where homes from around the area are collected in one place.

If you’re Ocala-curious, take a look at these listings today:

6320 Sw 89Th Loop, Ocala, 34476

3 Beds 2 Baths | $304,990 | Single Family Residence | 1,816 Square Feet | Built in None

This all concrete block constructed, open concept home offers a well-appointed kitchen overlooking a great room and dining area that lead out to a covered lanai, great for dining al fresco. The first two bedrooms at the front of the home share a full bathroom, while the Bedroom 1 which includes Bathroom 1, are found in the back of the home for maximum privacy. This home includes a stainless-steel electric range, microwave, and built-in dishwasher. Pictures, photographs, colors, features, and sizes are for illustration purposes only and will vary from the homes as built. Home and community information including pricing, included features, terms, availability and amenities are subject to change and prior sale at any time without notice or obligation. CBC039052.

For open house information, contact Debra Cressey - Online Sales Consultant D.R. Horton - Ocala

Copyright © 2021 D.R. Horton. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-DRHBN-34715FRE-A4CB)

5815 Ne 70Th Street, Silver Springs, 34488

3 Beds 3 Baths | $535,000 | Single Family Residence | 3,230 Square Feet | Built in 2004

If you need more room this is the house for you ! Located in the quiet established neighborhood on a cul de sac in Silver Meadows North. The home has a living room, den , formal dining room , eat in kitchen and a bonus room / office . This home even has 2 kitchens , the 2nd can be used as an outside summer kitchen or just extra appliances - can you imagine having an extra stove , refrigerator and work space for holidays and entertaining? The master bedroom has an large en suite bathroom with his and hers closets with hers being larger . There is plenty of room on this property for a pool , RV garage or extra mancave or sheshed.

For open house information, contact TaMara York, OCALA REALTY WORLD LLC at 352-789-6746

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-OM629146)

5086 Sw 111Th Lane Road, Ocala, 34476

3 Beds 2 Baths | $369,000 | Single Family Residence | 2,084 Square Feet | Built in 2003

Spacious home within the quiet community of Marco Polo II, convenient to shopping, schools, restaurants, and hospitals. This meticulously maintained home offers 3 bedrooms, 2 baths, formal dining, open kitchen/ family room with cathedral ceilings and breakfast nook overlooking your backyard. Master bedroom with walk in closet and luxury master bath. Home offers many upgrades. Expensive screened enclosed lanai that’s 20 X 30, perfect for entertaining family and friends on an oversize lot.

For open house information, contact Joan Pletcher, JOAN PLETCHER at 352-347-1777

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-OM629084)

10240 Se 69Th Terrace, Belleview, 34420

3 Beds 2 Baths | $315,900 | Single Family Residence | 1,618 Square Feet | Built in 2021

Under Construction. Fantastic Maplewood 2 layout, under construction. 3 bedroom 2 bath split plan home features huge open living room/dining room/ Kitchen layout with solid wood cabinets with soft close hinges and doors, granite countertops, stainless dishwasher and range undermount sink, and upgraded fixtures. master suite with trey ceiling double vanities, solid wood cabinet full tile shower walk-in closet and more. Home also features indoor utility room, large double garage, huge lanai tilt out windows in wall pest system, additional insulation. Hurry this won't last!

For open house information, contact P.H. Culver, COLDWELL BANKER ELLISON REALTY O at 352-732-8350

Copyright © 2021 Stellar MLS. All rights reserved. All information provided by the listing agent/broker is deemed reliable but is not guaranteed and should be independently verified.(ID: realtor---3yd-MFRMLSFL-OM627931)

